Canadians were warned against ‘foreign and malicious’ actors that seek to manipulate opinions. (iStock)

Canadians warned to beware of election interference

By Lynn Desjardins | english@rcinet.ca
Friday 1 February, 2019 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

Canadians will vote in a federal election in October 2019 and the government is taking steps to combat interference. “Foreign and malicious actors are becoming more creative at using online platforms to manipulate opinions,” says a government statement.

Several measures were announced this week including the creation of a panel that would inform political parties and the public of any large-scale threat that occurs during the election campaign. The panel will analyze information compiled by various security agencies to determine the threat.

The five-member panel will be made up of the clerk of the Privy Council (Canada’s senior civil servant appointed on the advice of the prime minister), the country’s national security adviser, and the deputy ministers of justice, public safety and global affairs.

Prof. Aleksander Essex discusses what Canadians should look out for to guard against online interference in the federal election campaign.

Listen
‘They are targeting you and me,’ says professor

The government will also take several steps to inform the public about the potential for interference. That is a worthwhile goal in the view of Aleksander Essex, an assistant professor of software engineering at Western University. “Just recognize that these campaigns…are happening and they are targeting you and me,” he says. “Ultimately, the goal is to create a sort of toxic environment in our country where we’re all fighting among ourselves. Absolutely, we need to be aware of it.”

Members of Canada’s security agencies along with staff from the department of global affairs will make up a new task force to identify threats to the electoral process and advise as to how to best handle them.

Voters in a federal election enjoy a measure of protection from hackers because they use paper ballots which are counted by hand. (iStock)

Government ‘expects’ help from social media

The government is says it “expects” social media platforms to act to help prevent foreign interference. Members of the opposition are critical that government will not impose obligations for them to do so.

As for the actual election, there is much protection afforded by the fact that, for federal polling, the ballots are marked on paper and counted by hand.

‘Think before you share,’ advises professor

At a news conference, Democratic Institutions Minister Karina Gould said that it would be naive for Canadians to think they are immune from electoral interference. Essex says Canadians themselves can guard against interference during the campaign. “Be aware, think before you share.”

Share
Tagged with: , , ,
Posted in International, Internet, Science and Technology

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, Immigration & Refugees, International, Politics, Society

Canada’s biggest labour union announces support for Venezuela’s Maduro

International, Internet, Science and Technology

Canadians warned to beware of election interference

Environment, International, Internet, Science and Technology

Fossil of one of the world’s oldest fish species reveals new insight

Health, International, Internet, Science and Technology

Millions die after surgery worldwide, say researchers

RCI | Français

Rachel Mwanza veut faire sa place au cinéma

RCI | Español

El Castor Cibernético del primero, 2 y 3 de febrero 2019

RCI | 中文

周末网络广播（2019年2月1-3日）

رئيس حكومة كيبيك فرانسوا لوغو عقد اجتماعا مع أعضاء حكومته في غاتينو في 30-01-2019/ Adrian Wyld/CPالعربية | RCI

كيبيك : رئيس الحكومة ينفي وجود الاسلاموفوبيا في المقاطعة ثم يتراجع عن أقواله

Radio-Canada.ca CBC.ca
Il y a de l'islamophobie au Québec, concède LegaultIslamophobie : la mairesse suppléante de Gatineau sera démise de ses fonctionsUn appel de propositions est lancé pour mettre en valeur le Silo no 5La communauté musulmane « choquée » par les propos d'une conseillère de Gatineau, qui nie l'existence de l'islamophobieLes États-Unis se retirent du traité nucléaire INF avec la RussieLe camionneur qui a causé l’accident des Broncos pourrait être expulsé, selon un avocatTéo Taxi et les nuances de l’argent publicL’ex-PDG de SNC-Lavalin Pierre Duhaime plaide coupable et évite la prisonLe PLQ demande à la protectrice du citoyen d'enquêter sur le congédiement d'un sonneur d'alerte au MAPAQLes libéraux ne modifieront pas leur position sur le port de signes religieux
Virginia governor faces calls to resign as racist photo from 1984 yearbook surfacesSuper Bowl 2019 may be the last time Canadian football fans see U.S. game adsKey fob mystery in small Alberta town that went viral solvedCanada wants Lima Group meeting to keep pressure on Maduro to step downMystery solved: We finally know how the snow bear got its belly buttonAlberta's lottery regulator investigating contest to give away $1.7M homeRecord Australian heat shows soaring cost of climate changeJussie Smollett defends his account of alleged hate attack as '100% factual'As controversy swirls, François Legault concedes Islamophobia exists in QuebecRon Joyce, billionaire who brought Tim Hortons coffee to the masses, dead at 88