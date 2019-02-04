Women who have undergone in vitro fertilization or other fertility treatments have a slightly higher risk of severe complications around the time they deliver their babies. (iStock)

Infertility treatment linked to slightly higher risk to mother

By Lynn Desjardins | english@rcinet.ca
Monday 4 February, 2019 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

A new study suggests that women who have treatment for infertility are at a slightly higher risk of severe complications like bleeding, serious infection and admission to intensive care around the time of delivery.

Severe complications for mothers in Canada occur in about 10 to 15 cases for every 1,000 births. Maternal death occurs in 10 or fewer per 100,000 births. So, they are rare. But researchers are intent on reducing the number so they did a study comparing outcomes for women who had fertility treatment to those who did not.

This study could help determine which women need to be followed more closely through their pregnancy. (iStock)

Risk remains ‘quite small,’ says doctor

“We did find that those who received the infertility treatment, especially in vitro fertilization, were 40 per cent more likely to experience one of these complications,” says Natalie Dayan, a clinician-scientist at the Research Institute of the McGill University Health Centre and a doctor at the hospital.

“However… the absolute number of women who developed these complications remained quite small, meaning that for most women who cannot conceive naturally, this treatment is still very safe.”

The results of this study suggests that women should be counselled about the risks to help them decide which infertility treatment may be best for them and some may need to be followed more closely during pregnancy.

This study was done in collaboration with researchers at ICES and St. Michael’s Hospital and was published in the CMAJ journal.

(photo: RI-MUHC)

Dr. Natalie Dayan says women who undergo fertility treatment are a little more likely to have a serious complication at the time they give birth.

Listen
Share
Tagged with: , , ,
Posted in Health

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, Environment, Health, Indigenous, International, Internet, Science and Technology, Politics, Society

The saga to save Wood Buffalo National Park continues

Immigration & Refugees, International, Politics, Society

Bail hearing postponed for youth facing terror charges

Environment, International

Wild weather swings; the new normal?

RCI | Français

Lutte contre les changements climatiques : le cri du cœur des professionnels de la santé aux partis politiques fédéraux

RCI | Español

Por grave crisis de refugiados Canadá tendría que suspender acuerdo de país seguro con Estados Unidos

RCI | 中文

加拿大食品银行用户中，未成年人占三分之一

فرانسوا لوغو رئيس حكومة كيبيك وزعيم حزب التحالف من أجل مستقبل كيبيك /Ryan Remiorz/CPالعربية | RCI

كيبيك: تحدّيات تنتظر حكومة فرانسوا لوغو مع افتتاح الدورة البرلمانيّة