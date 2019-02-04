UN urged to act on China’s mass detention of Uighurs

Several leading rights groups have called on the United Nations Human Rights Council to take action on the “mass detentions” of Muslim Uighurs in China. The groups are calling for an international fact-finding mission to Xinjiang province where they say up to one million Turkic Muslims are being arbitrarily detained in re-education camps.

China calls the camps “vocational training centres” and puts them in a positive light. The groups say only an international fact-finding mission can separate the facts from fiction.

‘No country should get away with arbitrarily detaining a million,’ says activist

“No country in the world should be able to get away with arbitrarily detaining a million of its own people,” said Philip Lynch, director of International Service for Human Rights in a statement.

Other groups involved include Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International and the World Uyghur Congress.

Amnesty International Canada has been active on the Uighur file for years, in particular, lobbying for the release of Canadian citizen Huseyin Celil who has been detained by China since 2006.