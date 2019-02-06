A member loyal to the ISIS waves an ISIS flag in Raqqa, Syria. In December, Ottawa estimated the number of Canadian extremists abroad at about 190. Public Safety Minister Raph Goodale said Tuesday Canada will not be following a U.S. call to bring fighters home to be prosecuted home because it is too risky. (Reuters)

Ottawa won’t heed U.S. call to return ISIS fighters

By Terry Haig | english@rcinet.ca
Wednesday 6 February, 2019 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

Canada will not answer a call by Washington that U.S. allies bring ISIS volunteers home to face prosecution.

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale says the proposition is too risky.

A Free Syrian Army fighter stands in front of graffiti that reads ‘ISIS down’ in Aleppo, Syria. Syrian activist group Sound and Picture is working with the FSA to identify suspected ISIS militants trying to flee. (Jalal Alhalabi/Reuters)

Instead, Goodale says, Ottawa will continue to work with its allies in the Five Eyes Intelligence sharing network (Australia, Britain, New Zealand and the U.S.) to gather evidence that can be used to convict Canadians who joined ISIS.

Washington issued the call on Monday, saying the Syrian Defence Forces have taken custody of hundreds of foreign fighters from countries around the world.

“We have heard the request, or the suggestion, from the United States, but at this point, the fact of the matter remains that is a dangerous and dysfunctional part of the world in which we have no diplomatic presence and we are not going to put our diplomatic officers or consular officials at risk,” Goodale said Tuesday.

The federal government said in December that it did not expect to see many foreign fighters return to Canada, but prosecuting those who have ramains a challenge.

In this file picture taken on Friday, July 21, 2017, Kurdish soldiers from the Anti-Terrorism Units escort a blindfolded Indonesian man suspected of Islamic State membership at a security center in Kobani, Syria. (Hussein Malla/Associated Press)

It estimated that about 60 people suspected of engaging in extremist activities abroad had returned to Canada while another 190 remained abroad.

Most of the 60 who came back to Canada returned from Turkey, Iraq or Syria.

A senior research fellow at the Institute for Strategic Dialogue, Amarnath Amarasingham, says there are currently four Canadian men, three women and seven children in custody in Syria.

The government did not confirm those numbers, citing Canada’s privacy act.

Both the U.S. Department of Defense and the United Nations estimate that approximately 30,000 ISIS fighters remain in the Middle East

With files from CBC, Global News

Share
Tagged with: , , , , ,
Posted in International, Politics, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, Health, Politics, Society

Food bank need in Canada: unacceptably high

Economy, Health, Politics, Society

Tough, new regulations on vaping in the works

Economy, Environment, Health, Indigenous, International, Internet, Science and Technology, Politics, Society

The saga to save Wood Buffalo National Park continues

RCI | Français

Budget fédéral 2019-2020 : établir des cibles de retour à l’équilibre budgétaire pour maintenir la croissance actuelle

RCI | Español

Policía fronteriza de Canadá acusada de acoso y agresión sexual

RCI | 中文

戈戴尔：不能不计代价让参加ISIS的加拿大人回国

الرئيس الجزائري عبد العزيز بوتفليقة المنتهية ولايته الرابعة (أرشيف) - Photo : Sidali Djarboubالعربية | RCI

الجزائر : نداء مجموعة من الشباب للتغيير عشيّة الانتخابات الرئاسية