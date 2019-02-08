A limited experiment suggests that cashiers and customers absorb hormone-disrupting chemicals by handling receipts. (iStock)

Protect Canadians from chemicals in receipts, urge environmentalists

By Lynn Desjardins | english@rcinet.ca
Friday 8 February, 2019 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

A small experiment suggests that levels of hormone disrupting BPA and BPS spike in the bodies of people who have handled thermal paper receipts. These bisphenols are added to a chemical mixture to coat the paper used for printing receipts, ticket and transit passes in Canada.

Two members of the non-profit Environmental Defence and two co-authors of the book Slow Death by Rubber Duck volunteered to take part in the experiment. Before beginning they had their urine tested. Then they handled receipts for two weeks while avoiding other known sources of the chemicals. Urine samples where again collected and compared. . Samples of their urine were then analysed

The participants all experienced significant increases in levels of BPA and BPS and the level in one person was 115 time higher. In his case, he had used a hand sanitizer. That is something cashiers often do during their shifts.

Many cashiers use hand sanitizer to avoid picking up germs. Its use was linked to a higher absorption of hormone-disrupting chemicals in one person. (iStock)

Customers advised to decline receipts

Environmental defence concludes that the Canadian government should immediately ban BPA and other chemicals in the same category (bisphenols) to protect cashiers and customers. It also urges retailers to stop using this kind of paper to print receipts and suggests customers decline receipts and opt for electronic confirmation of purchases where available.

Canada banned BPA in baby bottles in 2010. Subsequently, many companies stopped using the chemical and substituted other bisphenols. However, a 2015 review of several studies suggests that BPS and BPF are as hormonally active as BPA, and they have endocrine-disrupting effects.

Share
Tagged with: , , , ,
Posted in Health

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, Environment, Health, International, Politics, Society

A beautiful Down East town grapples with an ugly nightmare

Economy, International, Internet, Science and Technology, Politics

U.S.: new warnings about dealing with Huawei

Environment, International, Internet, Science and Technology, Politics

Mysterious Havana syndrome- Diplomats sue federal government

RCI | Français

Johanne Whittom et son nouveau défi à la tête du Centre de la francophonie des Amériques

RCI | Español

Las rutas en febrero – Les routes en février

RCI | 中文

周末网络广播（2019年2月8-10日）

العربية | RCI