Big winter storm to paralyse much of central Canada

Mass closures announced

It’s being billed as the biggest winter storm this season.

Predictions of a major snowfall this afternoon and evening combined with high winds has resulted in winter storm warnings across much of southern Ontario and Quebec

Most schools and universities across southern Ontario are announcing closures today.

Snow has already begin to fall in eastern areas of the province and into Toronto.

Estimates are for snowfalls of 25 to 40 centimetres, and winds ranging from 50 to 90 km/hours which is expecte to blow the snow and possibly resulting in whiteouts making driving dangerous.

Temperatures across southern portions of the province will be around -12C but with wind chill it will feel like -29.

In the southernmost portions of Ontario, from Windsor through the Niagara Peninsula periods of freezing rain and ice pellets may be expected.

Dozens of flights into Canada’s busiest airport, Toronto’s Pearson Airport, have been cancelled already

Authorities are advising people to stay home and not drive today due to the increasingly dangerous conditions.

The storm’s effects will likely stretch into Wednesday with continued closures throughout the province along with travel disruptions including public transit in many cities.

A major blizzard that started on Friday has caused major delays, power outages, and other problems in Canada’s Atlantic province of Newfoundland and Labrador as heavy snow and wind has been causing havoc throughout Canada’s Maritime provinces.

