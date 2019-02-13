Black blood donors sought in Quebec

It’s Black History Month in Canada and among the many planned events, the blood agency in the province of Quebec is seeking blood donations from black people and women in particular.

Sickle cell anemia is more prevalent in people with origins in Africa and the Caribbean. They may need blood transfusions to treat the disease and some blood disorders such as this one require the donor and recipient to share the same genetic background.

Few blood donors in Quebec come from cultural communities

In Quebec, only 4.7 per cent of blood donors come from cultural communities so there is a need to increase that percentage.

In the past, black women may not have been able to give blood because in many cases, their hemoglobin levels were below the usual limit. Now Héma-Québec has lowered the limit and will give women iron to overcome the problem.

The campaign is a joint effort of the Black History Month Round Table, Hema-Quebec and the Sickle Cell Foundation.