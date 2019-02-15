Public Security Minister Ralph Goodale says the government hasn't decided what it will do about Canadian citizens detained in Syria. (Paul Chiasson/Canadian Press)

Canadians linked to ISIS pose dilemma for Ottawa

By Terry Haig | english@rcinet.ca
Friday 15 February, 2019 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

As cornered Islamic State militants make what appears to be a last-ditch stand in eastern Syria, Canadian politicians, diplomats and political scientists may finally be ready to begin grappling with what to do about Canadians with ISIS connections still in the Middle East.

The issue hasn’t exactly been on the front burner, according to Christian Leuprecht, a professor at two Kingston, Ontario universities–the Royal Military College and Queen’s University.

“For years, governments of both political stripes had the opportunity to anticipate that we were going to find ourselves in the position and instead…just kind of hoped the issue would go away,” Leuprecht told CBC News in an interview published Friday.

As ISIS loses its territory and moves underground, questions arise about how to deal with Canadians with links to the group. (Canadian Press)

Facing the problem and looking for solutions moved a bit closer to home earlier month when Washington urged Ottawa to repatriate Canadian fighters and bring them home for prosecution.

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale rejected the idea as too risky.

Syria, after all, is a war zone.

And it remains unclear how many Canadians we are talking about.

The non-profit group Families Against Violent Extremism says there are currently 27 Canadians detained in Syria.

CBC News has determined that as many as 32 Canadians are currently being held by the U-S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces, a Kurdish-led group that is fighting ISIS.

Others are likely being held by other warring factors.

A video was recently released of Toronto’s Mohammed Abdullah Mohammed, after he was captured by Kurdish forces battling ISIS in Syria. (CBC)

What we do know is that the Canadians come in many sizes and guises–from former fighters to their wives and children.

Some say they would very much like to come home and would like the Canadian Government help them do so.

What happens when they get back is another matter.

Obtaining evidence from a battlefield is difficult and though it is illegal to leave or attempt to leave Canada to help a group commit terrorism, prosecutors would likely have a difficult time proving their case.

To get some perspective on a very complicated–and for too long, a very neglected–matter, I contacted Leuprecht at his home in Kingston.

Here is our conversation.

Listen
Share
Posted in International, Politics, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
L-R: Marc, Levon, Terry, Marie-Claude
International, Politics, Society

Canadians linked to ISIS pose dilemma for Ottawa

Economy, Environment, International, Politics, Society

Western energy workers head for Ottawa in giant truck convoy

Health, International, Internet, Science and Technology, Society

Cannabis: the young developing mind and later depression and suicidal tendencies

RCI | Français

Les communautés culturelles sont-elles bien représentées dans la fonction publique?

RCI | Español

Canadá en las Américas Café, 15 al 17 de febrero de 2019

RCI | 中文

网络广播 2019/02-15-16-17

نقلت هيئة الإذاعة الكندية خبر امرأتين متواجدتين مع أطفالهما في باغوز أحد آخر المعاقل التي لا تزال تخضع لسيطرة تنظيم الدولة في العراق وسوريا و تريدان العودة إلى كندا - Delil Souleiman / AFP Getty Images /العربية | RCI

ما مصير كنديّي تنظيم الدولة الإسلامية عشية سقوطه المرتقب ؟

Radio-Canada.ca CBC.ca
Donald Trump déclare une urgence nationale pour construire son murTrudeau lie le destin de Wilson-Raybould à celui de BrisonMeurtre d’une fillette à Brampton : le père fait face à une accusation de meurtre au premier degréLes commissions scolaires dénoncent le manque d'écoute du gouvernement LegaultUn homme de Kingston arrêté pour 3 meurtres commis il y a plus de 15 ansFrance : un mois de prison requis contre une figure des gilets jaunesPartielles fédérales : début du vote par anticipationLa polarisation du Québec est « un risque pour la démocratie », juge l'ex-ministre Jean-Marc FournierDoubler le réseau du métro de Paris à l’aide de mastodontes creuseursL’expérience sud-africaine des tribunaux spécialisés dans les crimes sexuels
Colin Kaepernick, Eric Reid settle collusion lawsuits with NFLDid SNC-Lavalin play a role in the last cabinet shuffle? 'Wide range of factors' did, Trudeau saysAverage house price in Canada falls 5.5% to $455K compared to a year agoKingston, Ont., man charged with 3 cold-case homicides, Toronto bombingHaiti to unveil economic measures to quell violent protestsTwitter trolls target Canadian pipeline, immigration debatesFort McMurray hockey team forfeits season after backlash over 'disrespectful' videoU.S. announces new sanctions against Maduro officials, aid shipment en routeTrump declares national emergency over funds to build U.S.-Mexico border wallThe 9 faces at the centre of the Jody Wilson-Raybould, PMO affair