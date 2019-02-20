Canadians are concerned about “fake news”

A new survey shows a very high percentage of Canadian online users have some degree of concern about disinformation online, or so-called “fake news”.

Media Technology Monitor, is a research product of Canada’s national public broadcaster, the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation/Radio-Canada. MTM’s twice annual survey studies trends in media consumption

The survey, which is based on a telephone poll of some 8,000 Canadians, shows 85 per cent of respondents have concerns about how disinformation affects the world around them.

Seniors ages 74 and over expressed the lowest level of concern over the effect of “fake news” but even then it was high at 82 per cent, while those aged 18-29 had the highest level of concern at 89 per cent.

Other survey points.

Other interesting points noted is that about half of Canadians tune in to a TV news broadcast each night.

The latest survey confirms what other surveys have noted previously that a substantial number of online news viewers only read headlines and perhaps a brief scan of stories.

In this instance, 13 per cent say they don’t read any news stories in their entirety in a given day, and a slightly higher percentage, (19%) have watched a movie or TV content in a language other than Canada’s two official languages of English and French.

In spite of the huge advance of tech devices, radio remains popular with almost 9 in 10 Canadians having listened to radio in the past month. Radio consumption is heavily tied to the commute and people listening in cars – two thirds of listeners tune in from their vehicle.

Still, tech devices, like “smart speakers” are gaining inroads with one in eight owning some model with three quarters of owners using them primarily to stream music.

