Downtown Montreal last Saturday. (Simon-Marc Charron/Radio-Canada)

Walking about Montreal these days is not for the faint of heart

By Terry Haig | english@rcinet.ca
Tuesday 26 February, 2019 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

Montreal is a mess these days.

Its sidewalks are covered with ice, its roads are filled with potholes, its construction sites send us on detours where progress is marked by orange marker cones.

It’s this kind of fall that makes a lot of Montrealers wish they had heated sidewalks, at least along Ste-Catherine Street. Alas, there are none. (Radio-Canada)

The weather has a lot to do with it.

But a lot of people will tell you the government of Mayor Valérie Plante and her Project Montreal party own part of this mess.

In November, 2017 Plante and Project Montreal swept past Denis Coderre and his Team Denis Coderre party promising that the time was at hand for change.

Coderre is currently on a much-publicized weight loss program riding an exercise bike in the lobby of the Jewish General Hospital, saying he’s lost 85 pounds since he turned 55 last summer.

Plante and her party, meanwhile, are taking fire for some moves they’ve made–closing the road over Mount Royal for much of the summer and shutting down a venerated softball diamond at the foot of that mountain.

Montrealers are continually honing their walking skills. Seriously. (Charles Contant/CBC)

And some moves they haven’t made–like getting the streets plowed and keeping the sidewalks clear of ice so people can actually use them and not the streets to move about--when they can move about.

But it appears now that another move the newcomers made is coming back to haunt them and their fellow citizens.

In January, 2018 Project Montreal announced it was abandoning Coderre’s plan to take advantage of downtown construction to install a heating system under Ste-Catherine St., Montreal’s famous main drag.

Not a lot of people noticed at the time, but–like bad Karma–the decision is coming back to haunt Plante and her party.

Hazardous sidewalks and streets are keeping more and more people stuck at home. (Simon-Marc Charron/Radio-Canada)
really wet shot

One need only take a look at the picture at the top of this story to comprehend the full effects of that decision.

Two years ago, Montreal Gazette columnist and filmmaker Josh Freed was fired up about Coderre’s decision to heat a 670-metre stretch of Ste-Catherine, as a prelude to an expanded version of the idea.

No more.

On Saturday, Freed, who is known more for his humour than his anger, pulled no punches about what’s going on at Montreal’s core.

I spoke by phone with Freed about the column and the need for heated sidewalks on Tuesday.

Listen
Share
Tagged with: , , ,
Posted in Politics, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Health, International, Society

MeToo: Catholic priest abuse of nuns

Economy, Environment, Politics, Society

U.S use of toilet paper wiping out Canada’s forests

Economy, Immigration & Refugees, International, Politics, Society

Judge slows Quebec's new immigration plans

Economy, International, Politics, Society

B.C. government sets its sights on condo flippers

RCI | Français

Un 5e mandat pour Bouteflika décrié à Montréal

RCI | Español

Montreal ofrecerá limpieza de nieve en la entrada de casas de personas con movilidad reducida

RCI | 中文

安大略省着手整顿医疗保健体系，以方便患者为中心

العربية | RCI

الجزائر: هل تُثمر الاحتجاجاتُ ديمقراطيةً وانتقالاً سلمياً للسُلطة؟