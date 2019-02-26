The Shanghai location of Canadian-founded Tim Hortons will offer new products, including a maple-flavoured macchiato. (Tim Hortons)

The Shanghai location of Canadian-founded Tim Hortons will offer new products, including a maple-flavoured macchiato. (Tim Hortons)

China-Canada diplomatic spat doesn’t stop these Tim’s fans

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Tuesday 26 February, 2019 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

Classic Canadian fast food outlet opens in Shanghai

Although it has only been around since 1964, the Tim Horton’s coffee, doughnut, and fast food chain is considered by Canadians as “their” fast food chain even though it’s now controlled through Burger King,  and its parent Restaurant Brands International which is itself majority owned by a Brazilian investment multinational 3G Capital

Founded by hockey player, the late Tim Horton, the chain now has over 4,800 outlets in 14 countries.

This week it opened its first outlet in China, in the People’s Square in Shanghai.  It is apparently the first of some 20 to 20 in Shanghai this year, with  1,500 additional outlets planned over the next decade across China.

Huge lineups were seen on opening day at the store which sells some of the classic Tim’s coffee and doughnut fare, but with some additions unique to the Chinese market.

Huge lineups for opening day at the first of over 1,000 Tim Horton’s outlets in China (Tim Horton’s)

These include a new wider variety of teas, an additional doughnut called “salted egg yolk” which is almost certain to remain only on Chinese menus, as well as shrimp, Basil chicken, roasted pumpkin salad, and some additional coffee flavours, with a touch of maple flavour, perhaps to add a bit of “Canadiana” to the taste.

Although it faces stiff competition from Starbucks which has been in the country for a decade as well as local competition, judging by the success of opening day, it seems likely

that the iconic Canadian fast food chain may someday become as iconic in China.

Additional information-sources

Share
Tagged with: , , , , ,
Posted in Economy, International, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Health, International, Society

MeToo: Catholic priest abuse of nuns

Economy, Environment, Politics, Society

U.S use of toilet paper wiping out Canada’s forests

Economy, Immigration & Refugees, International, Politics, Society

Judge slows Quebec's new immigration plans

Economy, International, Politics, Society

B.C. government sets its sights on condo flippers

Health, International, Internet, Science and Technology

International cooperation on rare genetic paediatric brain disorder

Economy, Environment, International, Politics, Society

Oil vs caribou: Canada concerned about incomplete US report

RCI | Français

Un 5e mandat pour Bouteflika décrié à Montréal

RCI | Español

"Es posible convivir dentro de la diversidad"

RCI | 中文

安大略省着手整顿医疗保健体系，以方便患者为中心

وزير الهجرة الكيبيكي سيمون حولان باريت المتشبث بمشروع القانون 09 لإصلاح نظم الهجرة في كيبيك/راديو كنداالعربية | RCI

إتلاف ملفات هجرة في كيبيك: المعارضة ترحب بعدالة القضاء