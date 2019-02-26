China-Canada diplomatic spat doesn’t stop these Tim’s fans

Classic Canadian fast food outlet opens in Shanghai

Although it has only been around since 1964, the Tim Horton’s coffee, doughnut, and fast food chain is considered by Canadians as “their” fast food chain even though it’s now controlled through Burger King, and its parent Restaurant Brands International which is itself majority owned by a Brazilian investment multinational 3G Capital

Founded by hockey player, the late Tim Horton, the chain now has over 4,800 outlets in 14 countries.

This week it opened its first outlet in China, in the People’s Square in Shanghai. It is apparently the first of some 20 to 20 in Shanghai this year, with 1,500 additional outlets planned over the next decade across China.

Huge lineups were seen on opening day at the store which sells some of the classic Tim’s coffee and doughnut fare, but with some additions unique to the Chinese market.

These include a new wider variety of teas, an additional doughnut called “salted egg yolk” which is almost certain to remain only on Chinese menus, as well as shrimp, Basil chicken, roasted pumpkin salad, and some additional coffee flavours, with a touch of maple flavour, perhaps to add a bit of “Canadiana” to the taste.

Although it faces stiff competition from Starbucks which has been in the country for a decade as well as local competition, judging by the success of opening day, it seems likely

that the iconic Canadian fast food chain may someday become as iconic in China.

