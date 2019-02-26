Pope Francis attends a penitential liturgy at the Vatican on Saturday, Feb 23, 2019. He has closed a four-day summit on preventing clergy sexual abuse by vowing to confront abusers. The gathering was to discuss abuse of minors,. The issue of abuse of nuns was only briefly discussed. (Vincenzo Pinto/Pool Photo Via AP

MeToo: Catholic priest abuse of nuns

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Tuesday 26 February, 2019 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

For years there has been increasing knowledge of clerical abuse of minors, most especially in the Catholic Church. Equally of concern are accusations against church officials of years of covering up the abuse and not condemning or dealing adequately with it.

We have just had a major symposium on the issue at the Vatican in Rome. but as an aside was the little known and even less discussed revelations of clerical abuse of nuns, a topic which has so far been generally unnoticed by the media.

Sister Aurore Larkin is the Superior General and congregational leader, of the Grey Nuns of Montreal. She says the arrival of the #MeToo movement has inspired more nuns around the world to come forward about having been sexually abused.

HEREListen

Superior-General of Grey Nuns of Montreal, Sister Aurore Larkin

Superior-General of Grey Nuns of Montreal, Sister Aurore Larkin

Sister Aurore Larkin is originally from Cornwall, Ontario with theological and social work training and has spent a many years working in Alberta nad the Northwest Territories before coming taking on leadership duties at the Grey Nun headquarters in Montreal.

Additional information

Share
Tagged with: , , , , ,
Posted in Health, International, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages

Health, International, Society

MeToo: Catholic priest abuse of nuns

Economy, Environment, Politics, Society

U.S use of toilet paper wiping out Canada’s forests

Economy, Immigration & Refugees, International, Politics, Society

Judge slows Quebec's new immigration plans

Economy, International, Politics, Society

B.C. government sets its sights on condo flippers

RCI | Français

Partenariat de la mairie de Mirabel et des entreprises locales pour l’insertion à l’emploi de personnes handicapées

RCI | Español

"Es posible convivir dentro de la diversidad"

RCI | 中文

安大略省着手整顿医疗保健体系，以方便患者为中心

وزير الهجرة الكيبيكي سيمون حولان باريت المتشبث بمشروع القانون 09 لإصلاح نظم الهجرة في كيبيك/راديو كنداالعربية | RCI

إتلاف ملفات هجرة في كيبيك: المعارضة ترحب بعدالة القضاء

Radio-Canada.ca CBC.ca
Chaudière-Appalaches : des élèves ont passé la nuit à l’écoleLa réforme du mode de scrutin ne fera pas l'objet d'un référendum, réitère la ministre LeBelLes inconduites sexuelles en forte baisse dans les Forces armées canadiennesL'opposition n'en démord pas : les 18 000 dossiers doivent être traitésAdonis Stevenson prend du mieux, selon Yvon MichelEn quête de liberté, Omar Khadr se tourne cette fois vers le tribunal de la jeunesseManifestation à Québec en appui au lanceur d’alerte Louis RobertLe Festival Métro Métro d'Olivier Primeau visé par un recours collectifLe sens de l’humour, un atout pour les futures missions humaines sur MarsLe premier budget du gouvernement Legault sera dévoilé le 21 mars
Win, lose or draw? Byelection results suggest struggles ahead for major partiesU.S. senators grill pharmaceutical CEOs on high prescription drug pricesBreaches of Ontario man's charter rights so 'abhorrent, egregious' that murder charge stayed, judge rulesLabour board rules Unifor labour actions against GM were unlawfulSuicide tips hidden in children's YouTube videos alarm parentsStatsCan data for 2017 shows poverty is declining — especially for childrenMountains of ice draw gawkers to Fort Erie, Ont., but photo-seekers warned to stay backWilson-Raybould to testify at committee probing SNC-Lavalin affair WednesdayU.S. House voting today on revoking Trump's emergency orderFormer Guantanamo Bay prisoner Omar Khadr wants court to rule his sentence has expired