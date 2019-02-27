Gen. Tom Lawson, second from right, chief of the defence staff, speaks at a news conference in Ottawa April 30 following the release of a report on sexual misconduct in the Canadian Forces. Marie Deschamps, a former Supreme Court justice and the report's author is at right, and Maj.-Gen. Christine Whitecross, far left, is leading the military's response. A report this week found that seven of Justice Deschamps' 10 recommendations are "not yet fully achieved." (Adrian Wyld/Canadian Press)

Report says progress slow in eliminating military sexual misconduct

By Terry Haig | english@rcinet.ca
Wednesday 27 February, 2019 , 0 Comments ↓

A new Canadian Forces report says a nearly-four year campaign to bring a meaningful halt to sexual misconduct in the ranks is showing mixed results.

The report follows an explosive study by a former Supreme Court Justice, Marie Deschamps, in 2015, that found a “highly sexualized culture” in the forces.

The military responded with a “campaign plan” to bring increased awareness of inappropriate sexual conduct in hopes of bringing a permanent change to attitudes and beliefs.

There were some victories.

In April, 2017 the military reported it had fired 77 persons for sexual misconduct and reopening dozens of sexual assault cases.

Jonathan Vance, the Chief of the Defence Staff, speaks during a Canadian Armed Forces press conference at the National Defence Headquarters in Ottawa on Friday, April 28, 2017, addressing inappropriate sexual behaviour in the forces. Vance launched Operation Honour in July 2015 following Justice Deschamps’ report. (Sean Kilpatrick/Canadian Press)

The report released Tuesday cites several victories but also some defeats in the campaign, which it also notes is producing signs of fatigue with the campaign, officially called Operation Honour.

It also follows an auditor-general’s report last fall that sharply criticized senior officers for not doing enough to support victims of misconduct.

Tuesday’s report says seven of Justice Deschamps’ 10 recommendations to stamp out misconduct are “not yet fully achieved” as the military struggles to implement program.

While noting that the report shows making great strides, Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan said Tuesday’s report makes it clear there is more to do in eliminating misconduct.

“We owe it to our women and men in uniform to get this right and will continue to work toward the elimination of all forms of sexual misconduct in the Canadian Armed Forces,” Sajjan said in a statement.

With files from CP, CBC, CTV, Huffington Post

