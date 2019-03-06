Fracking firm told to cease work at well near Alberta earthquake site

A Calgary-based company has been ordered to suspend fracking operations near a site linked to an earthquake that was felt near the communities of Red Dear and Sylvan Lake in central Alberta early Monday morning.

The Alberta Energy Regulator says Vesta Energy Ltd. must submit a report of all seismic activity in the area since last April and supply fracturing data for the well site from Jan. 29 until Monday.

The regulator also ordered Vesta to file a plan to eliminate or reduce future seismic activity from fracturing.

There were no immediate reports of damage from the 4.6 magnitude quake, but power went out in most of Sylvan Lake Monday morning.

Earthquakes are unusual in the area and there is a link between fracking and earthquakes, according to David Eaton, a professor with the Department of Geoscience at the University of Calgary.

However, Eaton says the cause of Monday earthquake remains unclear.

Hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, involves pumping chemicals and sand underground to break up rocks to help get oil and natural gas flowing.

