The Qaggiq Gymnasium equipment room set up with chairs and tables on itinerant court day in Kangiqsujuaq, Quebec in June 2018. The lack of facilities in small Nunavik communities means crime victims have to meet their support workers in places like this for privacy when travelling court comes to their village. (Eilís Quinn/Eye on the Arctic)

As provincial budget approaches, Quebec Bar sounds alarm on dire state of Nunavik justice system

By Eilís Quinn, Eye on the Arctic | english@rcinet.ca
Saturday 9 March, 2019 , 0 Comments ↓

Share
With the Quebec provincial budget scheduled for later this month, the Quebec Bar Association is demanding immediate, short-term investments to address justice system shortfalls in Nunavik, the Inuit region of Arctic Quebec.

The justice needs in the North are urgent, especially for the citizens of Nunavik,” said Paul-Matthieu Grondin, president of the Quebec Bar Association, in a French-language news release on Wednesday.

“It’s imperative to help Indigenous communities obtain a justice system better adapted to their reality. It’s our responsibility as a society to provide fair and equitable services to all Quebecers when it comes to basic services such as access to justice. “

The association pinpointed three areas that needed urgent action: the immediate creation of two deputy judges assigned to Nord-du-Québec, an administrative region of the province that includes Nunavik; two additional interpreters to work with the travelling court, and the addition of 10 paralegal positions to the current 17-member team.

The association said the addition resources would total  $2,606,100 in the short term. 

Red flags raised over decades

There are no resident judges in Nunavik, a region with a population of around 13,000 people.

The region’s 14 communities are served by an itinerant court from southern Quebec that visits communities an average of two to four times a year depending on the weather.

The courthouse in Kuujjuaq, Quebec. There are no resident judges in Nunavik. In recent months, several Kuujjuaq-based positions, including legal aide and the Crown Prosceuctor, have been transferred to places in southern Quebec. (Eilís Quinn/Eye on the Arctic)

The dire limitations of the Quebec justice system in serving Inuit in the province’s Arctic have been repeatedly flagged over the last 20 years in several independent reports:

  • Aqqusiurniq Sivunitsasiaguniqsamut (1993) Inuit Justice Task Force final report 
  • Parnasimautik Consultation Report (2014) prepared by Quebec’s major Inuit organizations
  • “Justice is the Far North” (2015) s report from the Quebec Bar Association that laid out in detail the ways the justice system was failing the people of Nunavik
  • “Detention conditions, administration of justice and crime prevention in Nunavik” (2016) a special report by the Quebec Ombudsman that examined inadequate detention conditions, administration of justice and crime prevention in Nunavik, and which also blasted the years of inaction in addressing the issues faced by Quebec Inuit, saying that: “…stakeholders have been aware of the situation for several decades, it is disappointing to see that in 2016, the authorities concerned still have not taken concrete concerted action to improve the situation.”

In 2018, Montreal defence lawyers Victor Chauvelot and Louis-Nicholas Coupal filed a class action lawsuit seeking financial compensation for Nunavik detainees whose bail hearings have been delayed beyond the three-day Canadian maximum after arrest.

The justice system has also been a focus of Quebec’s Viens commission, set up in 2016 to examine the relationships between Indigenous peoples and Quebec’s public services, with Inuit testifying to a range of challenges in navigating the justice system including poor communication from authorities, and that the misunderstanding of things like bail conditions  can lead to legal problems. (The majority of Nunavik’s Inuit speak Inuktitut as their mother-tongue, while in the province of Quebec, the official language is French and the majority of legal proceedings are conducted in English.)

Lack of staff and recruitment issues is also forcing Nunavik’s legal aide office in the village of Kuujjuaq to be shut down this month and transferred 1300 kilometres away to the city of Val-d’Or in southern Quebec.

The provincial budget is scheduled for March 21.

Write to Eilís Quinn at eilis.quinn(at)cbc.ca

Related stories from around the North:

Canada: Death in the Arctic – A community grieves, a father fights for change, Eye on the Arctic

Finland: Police in Northern Finland overstretched, says retiring officer, Yle News

Sweden: Cross-border Nordic policing would better serve Arctic: politician, Radio Sweden

United States: Alaska’s crime rates are soaring, stats show, Alaska Public Media

column-banner-eilis

Share
Tagged with: , , , , , ,
Posted in Politics

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
International, Politics, Society

Mac the Moose will be reclaiming his title

Internet, Science and Technology, Society

Civil liberties defender threatens to sue over Smart City

Economy, Internet, Science and Technology, Society

Encouraging girls to pursue science

RCI | Français

GPS : comment éviter le « bogue du 6 avril » qui causerait son arrêt?

RCI | Español

 De sobreviviente de trata sexual a ultramaratonista y activista excepcional

RCI | 中文

据伦敦风险投资公司MMC调查，欧洲40 %的“人工智能初创公司”实际上不使用人工智能

العربية | RCI

كيف تتجنب تجسس هاتفك الذكي عليك؟