Besides learning a basic life skill, children may be more talkative when cooking with their parents. (iStock)

Cook with your children, urges food writer

By Lynn Desjardins | english@rcinet.ca
Monday 11 March, 2019 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

This is a week when many schools in Canada are closed for March break and a good time to cook at home and involve children, says food writer and cookbook author Julie Van Rosendaal. She says there are many reasons why it’s not that common for Canadian parents to cook with their children.

People feel lives too busy

“There are so many convenience foods, packaged foods, food-delivery services,” she says. “We’re constantly being told by big food companies that we don’t have time to cook, that we should spend more quality time with our kids by going to a restaurant or ordering in.

“So a lot of people feel like their too busy and they…buy into these conveniences and wind up not teaching their kids these essential life skills.”

Van Rosendaal says there are great benefits beyond the obvious learning to cook when children are involved.

“My son doesn’t love it when I sit him down at the table and ask how his day was. He’ll say ‘fine’ or ‘good.’ But when we’re in the kitchen together, we’re together but we’re also doing something else, I find he tends to talk a lot more. So, I think it’s really great way to spend more time with your kids everyday.”

Children are creative, says food writer Julie Van Rosendaal. (iStock)

Math and science skills learned in cooking, says writer

Van Rosendaal says children are naturally creative and even the young can do things like measure, knead, and even learn how to use a knife.

She likes to involve older children in projects that are now popular on social media like cake decorating or she says they may be interested in making starters for sour dough and learning how to make wild yeast from the environment.

Government encourages children’s involvement

They can learn a bit about science this way and math through measuring ingredients and following recipes.  And Van Rosendaal suggests taking children to the library to peruse cookbooks and says one may be surprised by the kinds of recipes children choose.

The food made at home is usually healthier and the government of Canada encourages involving children in food preparation. And Van Rosendaal says cooking with the kids is “a really great way to spend screen-free time with your kids.”

(photo: Bryce Meyers)

Julie Van Rosendaal explains the benefits of cooking with one’s children and how to get started.

Listen
Share
Tagged with: , ,
Posted in Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, International, Internet, Science and Technology, Politics

Cyber warfare: cooperation needed between military and industry

RCI | Français

À la découverte des bienfaits de l’art-thérapie grâce à des formations ouvertes à tous à l'École d'été de l’UQAT

RCI | Español

Trabajadores temporales chilenos habrían sido estafados en Canadá

RCI | 中文

一边是饭碗，一边是法律：魁北克人看SNC-兰万灵行贿案

الموسيقي اللبناني جاد رحباني مع مجموعة من الأطفال يشاركون في ورشة عمل موسيقيّة في غطار مشروع "البوم 11" الذي اطلقته منظّمة اليونيسيف/موقع اليونيسيفالعربية | RCI

اليونيسيف: "ألبوم 11" للأطفال بصوتهم علّه ينسيهم أصوات المدافع