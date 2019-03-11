Saudi Arabia appears set to ramp up pressure on jailed women dissidents

Amnesty International says it’s time for Ottawa to release the mute button on criticism of Saudi Arabia’s treatment of jailed women dissidents, at least two of whom have close ties to Canada.

One of those women, Loujain Al-Hathloul, is scheduled to appear in the Specialized Criminal Court in Riyadh on Wednesday and activists are extremely worried that the University of British Columbia graduate, will face terrorism charges.

No one knows yet what those proceedings will look like.

Her appearance follows a United Nations Human Rights Council statement last week signed by three dozen countries, including Canada, condemning Saudi Arabia for arresting activists last summer and a somewhat-veiled statement by Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland last Friday, International Women’s Day.

It was Freeland, who set off a diplomatic confrontation with Saudi Arabia last summer when she called for the “immediate release” of the activists, who also include another woman with Canadian connections, Samar Badawi, whose brother Raif is currently in a Saudi prison,

Her brother Raif has been in a Saudi jail since 2012 for his criticism of the regime. He was lashed 50 times in 2015.

Raif Badawi’s wife, Ensaf Haidar, and their three children became Canadian citizens summer and currently live in Quebec’s Eastern Townships.

The City of Montreal made Raif Badawi an honorary citizen last summer.

Amnesty International Canada’s gender rights campaigner, Jacqueline Hansen, is grateful for the support Freeland showed the dissidents last summer but says Ottawa has been muted in its calls since then.

“We are so grateful that Canada did speak out,” Hanson told Canadian Press.

“But we want to see Canada continuing to speak out, and speaking out with specificity.”

I spoke by phone with Hansen at her Ottawa office on Monday.