A ‘remarkable’ 96 per cent of men between 18 and 34 years old in Canada play video games, according to a market research firm. Lots of other Canadians do too. (iStock)

Almost all young males in Canada play video games: survey

By Lynn Desjardins | english@rcinet.ca
Thursday 14 March, 2019 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

In Canada, a remarkable 96 per cent of young men between the ages of 18 and 34 play video games, according to the market research firm, Mintel. And 80 per cent of women in that age category play too. Across all age groups, 65 per cent play.

Concerns about insults, addiction flagged

Mintel points out that while Canada is a nation of video game lovers, there are concerns. According to the research, 34 per cent of video game players have been insulted while playing online. The number rises to 71 per cent among males aged 18 to 24. And 89 per cent of respondents agree that video games can be addictive and over half agree playing video games has a bad influence on young people’s behaviour.

In the 18 to 34 age group, 80 per cent of women are playing too. (iStock)

Watching other play has become popular

Watching video game play has been an emerging trend in recent years, says Mintel. As many as 23 per cent of players says they have gone online to watch others play. One in five (22 per cent) of respondents think eSports are just as important as traditional sporting events.

Mintel concludes “gaming overall is in a better market position that it has ever been, establishing itself as a mainstream entertainment industry and no longer a niche product.” However it cautions there may be barriers to growth if potential consumers decide not to play to avoid the possibility of addiction and verbal abuse.

Many video games are created in Canada. (iStock)

Video games are big business in Canada

The video game industry is big in Canada, and in a 2017 report the industry said that it contributes $3.7 billion to Canada’s GDP and has created 40,600 direct and indirect full-time jobs that year.

Another study found Montreal is the centre of Canada’s gaming industry with 41 per cent of the job opportunities and Vancouver is second with 20 per cent of them.

Share
Tagged with: , , ,
Posted in Arts and Entertainment

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, International, Internet, Science and Technology, Society

Ready for World Sleep Day? Wake Up! It's coming Friday

Arts and Entertainment, International, Society

X-games (winter) : Calgary to host next three years

Immigration & Refugees, International, Society

International survey on nationality: Who is “accepted"

RCI | Français

Bouteflika a « dégagé » pour mieux s’accrocher à son 4e mandat

RCI | Español

Insectarium de Montreal: el mundo visto con ojos de insecto

RCI | 中文

加东普通患者的困境：是换肺还是卖房？

العربية | RCI

أهل القرطاس والقلم وعشاقُ الحرف والكلمة على موعد في كيبيك