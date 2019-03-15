Canada's Bianca Andreescu has had a terrific start to the 2019 tennis season. On Friday night she was slated to face World No. 6 Elina Svitolina of Ukraine in the semifinals at Indian Wells. (Andy Brownbill/The Associated Press)

Canadians Andreescu and Raonic in Indian Wells semis

By Terry Haig | english@rcinet.ca
Friday 15 March, 2019 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

Canadian tennis players are having a pretty terrific week at the highly-regarded tennis tournament at Indian Wells, California.

How good?

Two Canadians–Bianca Andreescu, who is 18, and Milos Raonic, who is 28 now, are in the semifinals of their respective draws.

Milos Raonic, currently No. 14 in the world, celebrates after defeating Miomir Kecmanovic of Serbia, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament Thursday in Indian Wells, Calif. Raonic faces No. 8 Dominic Thiem of Austria Saturday in a semifinal. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Andreescu, who has spent the tournament knocking off higher-ranked players, including two-time Grand Slam champion Gabrine Muguruza of Spain, was set to meet sixth-ranked Elina Svitolina of Ukraine on Friday night.

Raonic, currently ranked No. 14 in the world, meets No.8 Dominic Thiem of Austria on Saturday.

But that’s just part of the story.

Two other Canadians, 18-year-old Félix Auger-Aliassime and 19-year-old Denis Shapovalov, made their presences felt before losing in the the third and four rounds respectively.

Auger-Aliassime defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas, the hotshot from Athens who knocked Roger Federer out of the Australian Open in January.

Andreescu, now No. 60 in the world, celebrates her win against Garbine Muguruza of Spain, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament, Wednesday in Indian Wells, Calif. Andreescu defeated the two-time Grand Slam champion 6-0, 6-1. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Shapovalov, meanwhile, looked extremely sharp, in straight-set-victory over Marin Čilić, the 2014 U.S. Open Champion and a finalist at two other Grand Slams.

But the big story is Andreescu, who has risen from No.152 in the world rankings to No. 60 since the year began.

Her rise raises lots of excitement and lots of question.

I spoke with Stephanie Myles, editor-in-chief of tennis. life, who is covering the tournament for Canadian Press, about Andreescu and the est of the Canadian contingent.

Listen
Share
Tagged with: , , , , , , ,
Posted in International, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Twice yearly, native settlements were visited by a government doctor. Shown here is T.J.Orford, doctor and agent for the James Bay district, with a child showing signs of tuberculosis. The child will be hospitalized "outside"(ie in southern Canada) at government expense. Jan. 1946 (Library and ARchives Canada, Mikan-3225246)
Arts and Entertainment, Economy, International, Politics, Society

European Union to begin new travel document requirement

RCI | Français

 Traitement des maladies inflammatoires de l'intestin :  Entyvio, médicament biologique, suscite de réels espoirs

RCI | Español

Canadá en las Américas Café del fin de semana del 15 -17 de marzo 2019

RCI | 中文

周末网络广播（2019年3月15-17日）

العربية | RCI

دعوة للتأمل والتوعية والتبصر رداً على مجزرة المسجديْن في نيوزيلاندا