Canada needs more electric buses: think-tank

A new report suggests Canada could benefit by using more electric buses both because it would reduce emissions and it would boost its own industry that makes the vehicles. Clean Energy Canada is a green energy think-tank which says Canada is behind other countries when it comes to the use of electric buses by transit authorities.

Several Canadian cities are planning to acquire fully-electric fleets but the report says they are doing so within longer time frames.

Cost will go down

Electric buses currently cost about two to four times more than traditional vehicles, but the report estimates that by 2030 they will cost the same as buses powered by diesel. Maintenance on electric buses would be less expensive.

There are several companies in Canada that make electric buses for local and international markets.