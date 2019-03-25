Quebec taxi drivers slow traffic, protest

Taxi drivers in the province of Quebec are angry at a government plan to deregulate the industry and level the playing field with ride-hailing services like Uber. They are staging protests and driving at low speeds to interfere with traffic on several highways around Montreal including one leading to the airport.

Drivers worried about losing big money

Traditional taxi drivers have had to buy permits to operate, sometimes remortgaging their homes to cover the cost which can top $150,000. The value of the permits has already dropped as ride-hailing apps have entered the market and siphoned off some of the business.

If a proposed law is passed, the permits would be worthless. The government is promising $500 million to compensate taxi drivers, but they worry it won’t be enough to cover their losses.

New law would create uniform requirements

The government argues deregulation will create uniform requirements for all drivers including a particular driver’s licence, a training course and criminal background check.

It adds the proposed law would reduce taxi drivers’ costs and allow for prices to be adjusted based on demand.

There has been long-simmering anger among taxi drivers who complain Uber drivers have been undercutting fares and operating outside the established regulations for the taxi industry.

The taxi industry calls the government proposal “an act of war.”