Can Vladimir Guerrero Jr. develop into the kind of player everybody expects and lead the Blue Jays to glory down the road? Blue Jay fans can't wait to find out, but they will anyway. Guerrero is currently injured and--for contract reasons--is due for a stint in AAA before beginning his major-league career. (AP Photo)

Whither the 2019 Blue Jays? Pondering the possibilities…

By Terry Haig | english@rcinet.ca
Wednesday 27 March, 2019 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

The Blue Jays open their 2019 season Thursday afternoon in Toronto.

Hopes are high, of course. That’s the nature of the game.

Everybody’s even on Opening Day, they say (forgetting, as we must this year, that two games have already been played this season–last week (!!!) in Japan, where Seattle and Oakland split two games in what was the noble Ichiro Suzuki’s final bow).

Charlie Montoyo, the new Jays manager, is helped into his jersey by General Manager Ross Atkins at a news conference in Toronto in October. Like a lot of other things about the 2019 Jays, it remains to be seen what Montoyo’s presence will bring. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn)

So Thursday afternoon, the long, long slog of another season begins.

Where the Jays finish is anyone’s guess and let’s be clear: it really is anyone’s guess.

That’s why they play the games.

Last season, it didn’t go so well.

As they once used to ask in the Esquire Dubious Achievement Awards all those years ago. “Why is this man laughing?” Maybe because he’s got a big-league managing jobs and one of his mentors is Felipe Alou, about as good as it gets in any clubhouse of dugout. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn)

The Jays limped to the finish line at 73-89, a tough place to be in the always strong American League East.

Will this year be any better?

There are questions to be asked:

Is new manager Charlie Montoyo up to the job?

Can Marcus Stroman and Aaron Sanchez pitch up their once high-end potential?

If the Blue Jays are going to go anywhere this season, Marcus Stroman, left, and Aaron Sanchez will have to live up to the potential everybody says they have. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press)

Are any among what seemed like an endless parade of young infielders who came to play in 2018 going to get a whole lot better?

What about Brandon Drury at third base? He sure looked good this spring.

And what about Vlady Guerrero’s son, Vlady Jr.?

Is he going to be as good an everyone says?

We’ll be waiting awhile before we begin to find out as Junior is injured right now and–for contract reasons–faces a stint at AAA Buffalo before he can even begin to make his presence felt in the majors.

Vlady Jr. has the charisma. Does he have the game to go with it? (Nathan Denette/The CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette)

For years, we have discussed the Blue Jays with Toronto Star baseball columnist Richard Griffin, a long-time friend of RCI.

That’s over now, at least the Star part.

Griffin now holds the title Director, Media Relations, for the Blue Jays.

No longer a scribe, he must now pull any punches he might have up his sleeve when it comes to talking Blue Jays.

Still, one last time can never hurt.

I spoke with Griffin on Tuesday when he was in Montreal with the Blue Jays for their two-game exhibition game series against Milwaukee at Olympic Stadium.

Listen
Share
Tagged with: , , , ,
Posted in International, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
RCI | Français

Portrait de l’itinérance au Québec

RCI | Español

Piden fin de controles policiales callejeros en Halifax

RCI | 中文

哈利法克斯市黑人被警察截停的几率是白人的 6 倍

العربية | RCI

مؤتمر في جامعة مونتريال حول "الإسلاموية والعنف"