Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and President of the State of Israel Reuven Rivlin speak at the start of a bilateral meeting at Wilson House in Chelsea, Que. on Monday, April 1, 2019. (Justin Tang/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Israeli president cuts short visit to Canada do be with sick wife

By Levon Sevunts | english@rcinet.ca
Wednesday 3 April, 2019 , 0 Comments ↓

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin cut short his state visit to Canada Tuesday and has returned to Israel to be with his sick wife whose health suddenly deteriorated following a successful lung transplant last month.

Nechama Rivlin had been sedated and placed on respiratory support, due to severe shortness of breath resulting from cardiac complications, according to a statement by the president’s office.

Rivlin arrived in Canada on Sunday for what was supposed to be a busy visit that included meetings with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and members of Canada’s 350,000-strong Jewish community.

Rivlin and Trudeau met Monday to talk about trade and the updated Canada-Israel Free Trade Agreement (CIFTA) before attending a wreath-laying ceremony at the National Holocaust Monument in Ottawa.

“We are continually looking for new ways to expand the trade and security relationship between our two countries – and we will always stand up and speak out against anti-Semitism, wherever it occurs,” Trudeau said in a statement.

“By updating the Canada-Israel Free Trade Agreement, and exploring a youth mobility agreement, we are setting up both of our countries for future prosperity and growth, creating new jobs, and paving the way for an even closer Canada-Israel relationship.”

President of the State of Israel Reuven Rivlin raises his glass in a toast as Governor General Julie Payette and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau look on, during a state dinner at Rideau Hall in Ottawa on Monday, April 1, 2019. (Justin Tang/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Rivlin later attended a state dinner hosted by Gov. Gen. Julie Payette, along with Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau.

On Tuesday night, the former Likud legislator was also scheduled to be the guest of honor together with Trudeau at the United Jewish Appeal Top Gifts Dinner followed by another event attended by 1,600 members of the Jewish community.

However, Rivlin was forced to cancel his appearance at both events and fly to Israel.

Rivlin’s visit was to mark 70 years of diplomatic relations between Canada and Israel. Rivlin said he hoped to strengthen links in science, education and security.

With files from The Canadian Press

