Speaker Kevin Murphy spoke at a ceremony introducing the House of Assembly Tartan Act.

Nova Scotia unveils special tartan marking Scottish heritage

By Lynn Desjardins | english@rcinet.ca
Friday 5 April, 2019 , 0 Comments ↓

Proud of its Scottish heritage, the eastern province of Nova Scotia unveiled a special tartan to commemorate the 200th anniversary of its House of Assembly, the legislative branch of government. In further appreciation of the Scottish clans which settled in Canada, the provincial government in 2012 declared April 6th to be Tartan Day.

Scots influential in all of  early Canada

The name Nova Scotia is Latin for New Scotland, and was first given to this part of North America in 1621. There were some Scots among the early settlers at the time but it was only starting in 1773 that larger numbers came and established permanent communities. They left an over populated Scotland attracted by the chance to own their own property free of landlords and to provide better opportunities for their children.

Another wave of Scots came in the late 1800s to work in newly-established mines.

Scots had a dramatic impact on the development of Canada as explorers, educators, businessmen, politicians, writers and artists. The 2016 census shows that almost 4.8 million Canadians or 14 per cent of the population claim Scottish heritage.

Each colour in the tartan represents an aspect of the House of Assembly. (Communications Nova Scotia)

Local fashion designer created tartan

Nova Scotia asked Veronica MacIssac, a young local fashion designer to create the tartan. It includes green for the Legislative Chamber, red for the Red (or Upper) Chamber, black for the speaker’s and clerks’ robes, gold for the mace, white for the laws passed by the assembly, and tan for the sandstone exterior of Province house.

“For many people of this province, a tartan represents the origins of their ancestors and speaks to their identity. This tartan reflects the past and future of the House of Assembly, while paying tribute to Nova Scotia’s roots,” said Speaker of the House Kevin Murphy in a statement.

The tartan and its official listing in the Scottish Register of Tartans are on display in the Nova Scotia House of Assembly. (Communications Nova Scotia)

