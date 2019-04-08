People should not exceed the recommended daily allowance of vitamin D and one study suggests health authorities may want to revisit the recommendation. (iStock)

Too much vitamin D caused kidney damage

By Lynn Desjardins | english@rcinet.ca
Monday 8 April, 2019 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

Canadians worried about not getting enough exposure to the sun sometimes choose to take vitamin D supplements but doctors warn that too much can cause serious kidney problems. The issue was highlighted in the case of a 54-year-old man published in the CMAJ journal.

The man’s doctor performed a routine blood test and noticed his kidney function had decreased. He was referred to a kidney specialist who did a blood test and found he also had high levels of calcium in his blood which can be a result of taking too much vitamin D.

Vitamin D allows the absorption of calcium which is good for bones, but too much calcium can damage the kidneys. (iStock)

Perhaps limits should be revised, say researchers

Upon questioning, the patient said he had been told to take 4,000 units of vitamin D in drops by a naturopath, which is already a high dose, according to kidney specialist Dr. Joanne Bargman of Toronto General Hospital. He actually took between 8,000 and 12,000 units daily which caused very high levels of calcium in his blood and significant kidney damage.

The recommended daily allowance is 400-1,000 units, and 800-2,000 units for adults at high risk of osteoporosis and for older adults. Vitamin D is needed for the absorption of calcium contributing to bone health and is believed to be important for maintaining immune defences.  But the authors of this case study says health authorities should revisit the recommended guidelines for low-risk adults. They ad that patients and clinicians should be better informed about the risks regarding the unfettered use of vitamin D.

Don’t assume more is better, says doctor

Bargman says everyone is different and people should consult with their doctors to determine how much they vitamin D they may need.

“Just like any vitamin…just because some is good, it doesn’t mean that more is better,” she says, noting that she had another patient who took too much vitamin C and suffered significant kidney damage.

Dr. Joanne Bargman describes what happened to a patient who took too much vitamin D.

Listen
Share
Tagged with: , , , ,
Posted in Health

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Arts and Entertainment, Economy, Society

Exclusive themed dinner protested in Toronto

International, Internet, Science and Technology

Canadian astronaut space walk-Live feed and former astronaut interview

Economy, Environment, Indigenous, International, Politics, Society

Wolves vs caribou and jobs

RCI | Français

Des jeux millénaires pour apprendre les mathématiques à l'école

RCI | Español

Alarma el deterioro de los barcos de la Guardia Costera Canadiense

RCI | 中文

魁北克政府新的“宗教标识”禁令引发大规模抗议活动

العربية | RCI

معركة طرابلس: هل أخطأ المشير خليفة حفتر في حساباته العسكرية؟

Radio-Canada.ca CBC.ca
Le Dr Mohammed Shamji plaide coupable du meurtre non prémédité de sa femmeWashington considère les Gardiens de la révolution comme une organisation terroristePlus de 285 000 foyers privés d'électricité au QuébecAu tour du patron du Secret Service des États-Unis de prendre la porteSunwing doit indemniser des passagers victimes de retardsBonnardel rencontre l'industrie du taxi, qui n'exclut pas d'autres moyens de pressionLes médias sociaux doivent lutter contre la désinformation, dit la ministre des Institutions démocratiquesFin de la première sortie dans l’espace de David Saint-JacquesLa ministre de la Santé est d'accord avec les infirmières sur les heures supplémentairesFacebook bannit Faith Goldy de sa plateforme
Controversial QuadrigaCX cryptocurrency exchange placed in bankruptcyCleaning up Alberta's orphan oil and gas wells could cost $70BFelicity Huffman, 12 other parents to plead guilty in college admissions scandalSmallville actress Allison Mack pleads guilty to charges related to alleged sex cult NXIVMTripoli under attack as Libyan power struggle escalates, international groups pull outNotley says federal approval for Trans Mountain pipeline to come by end of MayFleetwood Mac postpones Canadian concert datesNo RCMP officers dedicated to money laundering cases in B.C., report reveals'Knee-jerk reaction' to ASIMIL8 licence plate contravenes right to freedom of expression, lawyer arguesNew corporate-ethics ombud named but powers remain unclear