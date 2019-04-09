Freezing rain caused ice to accumulate on power lines and trees sometimes toppling them. (Sarah Leavitt/CBC News)

Ice storm cuts power to over a quarter million homes

By Lynn Desjardins | english@rcinet.ca
Tuesday 9 April, 2019 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

A nasty storm brought freezing rain and strong winds to southwestern Quebec on April 8, 2019 downing branches, trees and electrical lines. Power failures affected more than 310,000 homes and crews worked all night to try to restore service.

Bad memories revived

The storm brought back memories of a gargantuan ice storm in January 1998 which toppled electrical pylons, paralyzing Montreal and Ottawa and affecting parts of four provinces for days, and in some areas, months.  Temperatures hovered around 0 C making it hard for people to stay warm in most homes where electricity is needed to heat or to trigger oil and gas heating systems. Over 600,000 evacuated their homes. Vehicles were destroyed, the military was called in and Montreal’s water filtration plant  reportedly came within a hair of shutting down. Nearly 1,000 people were injured and 35 died.

Murielle Simard is one of many people who had to leave their homes in Laval because of the power failure. Hotels nearby were full and she travelled 18km to find a room. (Sarah Leavitt/CBC News)

Snow coming next

While yesterday’s storm hit a smaller area, it caused damage and disruptions and the closure of many schools.

Areas north and northeast of Montreal were hardest hit.

And nasty weather is not over. A weather warning was issued for the same region for the coming five to 15 centimetres of snow.

In January 1998, huge electrical pylons were toppled by accumulated ice, cutting power to homes in parts of four Canadian provinces and the bordering U.S. (Robert Galbraith/Canadian Press)

Share
Tagged with: , , ,
Posted in Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, Environment, Politics, Society

Oil and gas well clean-up costs up to $70 billion

Arts and Entertainment, Economy, Society

Exclusive themed dinner protested in Toronto

International, Internet, Science and Technology

Canadian astronaut space walk-Live feed and former astronaut interview

Economy, Environment, Indigenous, International, Politics, Society

Wolves vs caribou and jobs

RCI | Français

La montée des eaux sur la côte est canadienne pourrait augmenter de 1 mètre au siècle prochain

RCI | Español

Ottawa prometió un ombudsman para negocios responsables pero nombró un asesor sin poderes definidos

RCI | 中文

魁北克政府新的“宗教标识”禁令引发大规模抗议活动

العربية | RCI

معركة طرابلس: هل أخطأ المشير خليفة حفتر في حساباته العسكرية؟