Faith Goldy who was supposed to speak at Wilfrid Laurier University but was interrupted by a fire alarm speaks outside the university on March 20, 2018. Six Canadian individuals and groups involved in "organized hate" have been banned from having any further presence on Facebook and Instagram. Those banned include one-time Toronto mayoral candidate Faith Goldy. (Hannah Yoon/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Facebook bans 6 Canadian ‘alt-right’ groups

By Levon Sevunts | english@rcinet.ca
Tuesday 9 April, 2019 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

Facebook is banning half a dozen pages linked to far-right, white nationalist and extremist groups, the social media giant announced Monday.

The ban on Facebook and Instagram affects far-right political commentator Faith Goldy, white nationalist crusader Kevin Goudreau, as well as Canadian Nationalist Front, Aryan Strikeforce, Wolves of Odin, and Soldiers of Odin (Canadian Infidels), Facebook said in a statement.

The company said it will also remove “affiliate representation for these entities, including linked pages and groups.”

“Individuals and organizations who spread hate, attack, or call for the exclusion of others on the basis of who they are have no place our services,” reads a statement from Facebook. “That’s why we have a policy on dangerous individuals and organizations, which states that we do not allow those who are engaged in offline ‘organized hate’ to have a presence on our services.”

The company said it has long-standing policies on extremist content and organized hate groups and is barring the individuals and organizations under its “dangerous individuals and organizations” community standards policy.

The policy applies regardless of the ideology espoused, Facebook officials said, adding that they “don’t want Facebook to be a platform for hate.”

Goldy, a far-right activist and a former mayoral candidate in Toronto, lambasted the move by Facebook on her Twitter account.

“This is TOTALITARIANISM against someone who has committed NO CRIME!” she tweeted to more than 120,000 followers.

‘Extensive process’

Far-right and ultra-nationalist groups, including the Northern Guard, Proud Boys, and individuals wearing Soldiers of Odin patches, were among those gathered to protest the government’s lawsuit settlement with former Canadian Guantanamo detainee Omar Khadr, at Nathan Philips Square in Toronto on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017. Soldiers of Odin was one of six groups banned from Facebook and Instagram on Apr. 8, 2019. (Christopher Katsarov/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Facebook follows an extensive process in determining which organizations are designated as hate groups, and have worked with a number of different academics and organizations around the world to refine this process, company officials said.

Among the parameters considered by Facebook are signals such as whether organizations and their leaders have called for or directly carried out violence against people based on race, religious affiliation, nationality, ethnicity, gender, sex, sexual orientation, serious disease or disability, the company said.

Minister of Democratic Institutions Karina Gould said racist and violent views should not be tolerated on social media platforms.

“There is no place in Canada for these kinds of divisive societal statements,” she said. “We are pleased that Facebook has made this decision and would hope that other platforms would look to Facebook’s actions.”

With files from CBC News

Share
Tagged with: , , ,
Posted in Internet, Science and Technology, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
International, Internet, Science and Technology

U.K., Canada, others consider regulating websites

Internet, Science and Technology, Society

Facebook bans 6 Canadian ‘alt-right’ groups

Economy, Environment, Politics, Society

Oil and gas well clean-up costs up to $70 billion

RCI | Français

Le travail forcé dans l'agroalimentaire: et si on en parlait

RCI | Español

Con fotos, mapas y música, proyecto canadiense busca recuperar memoria de sobrevivientes de masacres en El Salvador

RCI | 中文

BC省的土地拥有者透明法案是否能有效打击逃税和洗钱？

العربية | RCI

في زيارة إلى كندا، الخوذ البيضاء تطالب بمحكمة دولية خاصة حول جرائم "النظام السوري"

Radio-Canada.ca CBC.ca
« Nettoyage ethnique » : pressé de s'excuser, le maire de Hampstead en rajouteUn cadre légal pour la Défense nationale?Trudeau maintient son intention de poursuivre Scheer pour diffamationLitige avec Bell : Péladeau « bluffe », croit un expertPas de courant avant mercredi dans la majorité des foyers privés d'électricitéÉlections en Israël : des résultats serrés, mais favorables à Nétanyahou« On va dans la bonne direction » : Marc Bergevin fait le bilan de la saison du CanadienLe commissaire aux langues officielles demande de l'aide sur l'application du jugement GasconJane Philpott s'interroge sur la légalité de son expulsion du caucus libéralLe projet de loi C-48 est un « Stampede de stupidité », dit Rachel Notley au Sénat
Refugee advocates 'shocked and dismayed' over asylum changes in budget billDads of synchronized swimmers start Manitoba's only all-men's teamOttawa moves to lift alcohol trade restrictions, urges provinces to do the sameBlack holes: What you need to knowErnest Hemingway rented his Toronto apartment for $85/month. Now you can buy it for $730KActor Lori Loughlin and others face new charges in college admissions caseGuilty verdict for Hong Kong's 'umbrella revolution' leaders dampens dream of democracyStowaway cat survives 3 weeks in shipping container from China to B.C.Incompetence 'clearly staggering,' father of man killed by Radiohead stage tells inquestMilitary's intelligence operations questioned by MPs