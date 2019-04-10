Store clerk quits over child piercing incident

Raylene Marks says she quit her job after an incident involving a child crying that she did not want her ears pierced and her mother insisting it be done. Marks worked at a Claire’s accessories store near the western city of Edmonton.

She has often pierced ears as part of the service offered at the shop. But in this case, the child was so upset she discussed not going through with it and, after some time, the mother relented.

Marks says she talked about the incident with her supervisor the next day and was told she should not have refused to do the piercing. She says she immediately resigned.

Head office says employees have a right to refuse

Canadian Press reported that Claire’s head office responded to the incident in an email saying Marks “acted appropriately and in line with our policy by refusing to do the piercing.” It added that employees have the right to refuse when a child resists. The statement goes on to say Claire’s is investigating the incident and “will take appropriate corrective action.” It also promises to review company policy to make sure it is clear.

Marks says she is glad to hear the news and will be interested to see how the company follows up.

With files from The Canadian Press and CBC program “As It Happens”