Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro speaks during a ceremony to mark the 17th anniversary of the return to power of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez after a coup attempt and the National Militia Day in Caracas, Venezuela April 13, 2019. (Carlos Garcia Rawlins/REUTERS)

Canada announces additional sanctions on 43 Maduro officials

By Levon Sevunts | english@rcinet.ca
Monday 15 April, 2019 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

Canada has expanded its sanctions against the socialist government of President Nicolas Maduro, targeting an additional 43 people close to the disputed Venezuelan leader, Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland announced Monday.

The list includes high-ranking military, police and intelligence officers, as well as regional governors “directly implicated in activities undermining democratic institutions,” Freeland said.

Among those included in the fourth round of Canadian sanctions are the head of the Venezuelan National Intelligence Service (SEBIN), Manuel Ricardo Cristopher Figuera, the commander of Venezuela’s Directorate General of Military Counter-Intelligence, Ivan Rafael Hernandez Dala, and the head of the Venezuelan National Police’s Special Actions Force (FAES), Rafael Enrique Bastardo Mendoza.

These measures are being taken in response to the “Maduro regime’s anti-democratic actions,” particularly relating to the repression and persecution of the members of the interim government of self-declared leader Juan Guaido, censorship, and excessive use of force against civil society, undermining the independence of the judiciary and other democratic institutions, Freeland said in a statement.

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognised as the country’s rightful interim ruler, takes part in a rally during his visit in Villa del Rosario, Venezuela, April 13, 2019. (Isaac Urrutia/REUTERS)

Canada and several other Western nations led by the United States have recognized opposition leader Guaido as Venezuela’s interim president until a new round of elections can be held but his bid to oust Maduro has stalled as large portions of the Venezuelan military, security services and police have remained loyal to the leftist leader.

Freeland will attend a meeting on Monday in Santiago of Lima Group countries, a regional block that opposes Maduro.

The latest meeting of the Lima group is being held after more than three million Venezuelans have fled hyperinflation, food and medicine shortages and political crisis.

The crisis in Venezuela has also acquired a strong geopolitical undercurrent as Russia, China and Cuba have doubled down on their support for the embattled Maduro government.

With files from Reuters

Share
Tagged with: , ,
Posted in International, Politics

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, Environment, Society

Farmers calculate heavy cost of carbon tax

Arts and Entertainment, Economy, Health, International, Internet, Science and Technology, Society

Jobs threatened, jobs created, the future of employment in 2030

Environment, Internet, Science and Technology, Society

Canada history: APRIL 15, 1912,  Titanic disappears off Newfoundland

RCI | Français

Le SANA de Trois-Rivières : plus de 50 ans d’accueil et d’intégration des nouveaux arrivants en Mauricie

RCI | Español

Comienza este lunes en el Viejo Montreal la exposición interactiva El Texto de más

RCI | 中文

《炒杂烩之国》：加拿大中餐馆背后的华人移民史和家族史

العربية | RCI

الجزائر: الحراك الاحتجاجي أمام تحديات متزايدة