A man makes his way through the flooded streets in Laval, Que., on Wednesday, May 10, 2017. (Ryan Remiorz/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Quebec issues ‘imminent’ flood warning to several municipalities

By Levon Sevunts | english@rcinet.ca
Thursday 18 April, 2019 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

Provincial and municipal authorities in Quebec are warning residents of several low-lying areas to brace for severe flooding as parts of Canada’s French-speaking province are about to experience the double whammy effect of rapid snowmelt and heavy rains.

Environment Canada says 25 to 50 millimetres of rain is expected to fall in southern and western Quebec over Thursday and Friday, and more rain is forecast in coming days.

The town of Rigaud, near the Quebec-Ontario border, has told its residents to evacuate the low-lying areas near the Ottawa River, west of Montreal, which are still recovering from the flooding in 2017.

Residents of neighbouring municipality of Pointe-Fortune are also being advised to take flood precautions.

And further east, residents of western Montreal and Laval along the banks of Milles-Îles and Des Prairies rivers, and Lake St-Louis are being told to prepare for flooding. Authorities in Laval expect more than 1,500 residences to be affected by the flooding.

The provincial electricity utility company, Hydro-Quebec, said Wednesday that many rivers, including the Outaouais, Gatineau, Mille-Îles and Saint-Maurice rivers “may experience drastic increases in water levels.”

With files from CBC News

Share
Tagged with: , , ,
Posted in Environment, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Arts and Entertainment, Health, Internet, Science and Technology, Society

Behaviour problems for pre-schoolers from screen time: study

International, Internet, Science and Technology, Society

Court case launched over privacy issues in 'smart city'

Arts and Entertainment, Economy, Health, Immigration & Refugees, Politics, Society

Toronto wants to revoke bar licences where violence occurs

RCI | Français

Lutte aux changements climatiques : à qui le « prix coup de cœur » du Jour de la Terre, le 22 avril ?

RCI | Español

Los inmigrantes, recién llegan, gozan de mejor salud que los nacidos en Canadá, pero eso cambia con el tiempo

RCI | 中文

加拿大联邦和省级政坛再次变成“男性俱乐部”

العربية | RCI

شهادة دولية في إتقان لغة الضاد: مبادرة انتظرها العرب من الشرق فجاءتهم من الغرب