Canada tobacco packaging rules touted as world’s best

The Canadian Cancer Society is applauding the government’s adoption of new national regulations for the packaging of tobacco saying it is “a significant measure to reduce tobacco use and save lives.”

Tobacco use is said to be the leading cause of preventable disease and death in Canada. More than 45,000 Canadians die every year because of it.

‘Addictive and deadly’

“Tobacco is addictive and deadly and should not be sold in packages made to be more attractive,” said Rob Cunningham, senior analyst with the Canadian Cancer Society in a statement. “Tobacco packaging should not function as mini-billboards promoting tobacco use.”

These final regulations will include many world firsts. The mandatory slide and shell format for products will provide the world’s largest surface area for health warnings. Canada will have the strongest ban on slim cigarettes and stylish “purse packs” that target women.

Drab colour, huge health warnings

The rules will prohibit brand colours, graphics and logos and require a drab brown to appear as the base colour for all brands. All brand names will appear in a standard way. The largest world’s largest health warnings will be required on cigarette packages. And branding and other promotions on the cigarette itself will be banned.

This plain packaging will be implemented on November 9, 2019 at the manufacturer level and on February 7, 2020 at the retail level.

The Canadian government has committed to reducing tobacco use among Canadians to less than five per cent by 2035 and smokers who want to quit can call the toll-free number 1 866 366-3667 for support.