The LINK Online, May 3, 4, 5, 2019

Could this beluga be a trained spy?

It’s a mystery. Norwegian fishermen discovered an unusually friendly lone beluga while out fishing. Beluga are relatively rare in the area, tend to stick to pods, and away from humans. This one was just the opposite, and in addition had a strange harness, which obviously had been carrying something. Could it have been a trained whale carrying spy equipment? Was it the Russians from their nearby bases in Murmansk or Americans spying on the Russian bases?

Levon has video and spoke to Joergen Ree Wiig, an official with the Norwegian Directorate of Fisheries, about the mysterious creature.

Quality of life improvement for Parkinson’s patients

Parkinson’s is a neuro-degenerative disease, and one of it’s many effects is a decrease in mobility, Patient’s can have difficulty walking, sometimes with their legs simply freezing up while moving which results in falls.

A new experimental treatment involving inserting electrodes on the spine and tiny impulses from a pacemaker seem to result in significant improvement in patient mobility

Marc speaks with Dr Mandar Jog of Western University and the Lawson Health Research Institute who is leading the trial.

AirBnB enriching corporations, driving up rents

A look at the AirBnB phenomenon shows heavy corporate involvement in the rentals. An earlier study noted that corporate ownership of such properties is creating a shortage of rental properties and driving up rent costs for people seeking a living space.

Lynn spoke to Thorben Wieditz, a researcher with Fairbnb, a coalition involving tenants’ associations, condo owners and boards, hospitality workers, and community legal clinics. He says these often foreign companies are making great profit from Canada for free as they “do not return anything in terms of taxes to Canada”

The First Nations originators of Canada’s maple syrup tradition

Travelling a few hours by car north of Montreal puts one in the heart of the boreal forest. It is here that First Nations are continuing the tradition of gathering maple sap and turning it into sweet syrup and taffy.

Marie-Claude presents her a teaser of her report, with the full story on the website this weekend.

