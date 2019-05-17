The U.S. has lifted its 25 per cent tariff on Canadian steel imports. (Peter Power/The Canadian Press/file)

U.S. lifts tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum

By Lynn Desjardins | english@rcinet.ca
Friday 17 May, 2019 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

The United States has agreed to remove punitive tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum imports. This removes a major obstacle in efforts to ratify the new North American trade agreement between the two countries and Mexico.

The U.S. had imposed a levy of 25 per cent on steel and 10 per cent on aluminum and it took almost one year to have them lifted. “This is pure good news,” said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at a stop at the Stelco plant in Hamilton, Ontario. He added that tariffs were hurting workers on both sides of the border.

In return, Canada has agreed to drop retaliatory action it has taken at the World Trade Organization. In addition, there will be a process created to monitor the trade, and if imports “surge meaningfully beyond historic volumes of trade” the importing country may reimpose duties of 25 per cent on steel and 10 per cent on aluminum.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivered the good news on tariffs directly to steel workers in Hamilton, Ontario. (Tijana Martin/The Canadian Press)

‘Key contributors to the Canadian economy’

In 2017, Canada was the world’s 19th largest exporter of steel. While Canada exports steel to over 140 countries and territories, the U.S. and Mexico represent the top markets for it. At the same time, Canada buys about half of the United States’ steel exports.

Canada is the world’s third-largest producer of aluminum. About 84 per cent of primary production is exported to the U.S.

The steel and aluminum industries are important to the Canadian economy. The government says that in 2017, the steel industry accounted for more than 23,000 jobs and contributed $4.2 billion to the GDP. The aluminum industry employed 10,500 people and contributed $4.7 billion to the GDP.

Canada’s Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland spoke to reporters after discussing the tariffs with the U.S. trade representative on May 15, 2019. (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

‘Key contributors to the Canadian economy’

In 2017, Canada was the world’s 19th largest exporter of steel. While Canada exports steel to over 140 countries and territories, the U.S. and Mexico represent the top markets for it. At the same time, Canada buys about half of the United States’ steel exports.

Canada is the world’s third-largest producer of aluminum. About 84 per cent of primary production is exported to the U.S.

The steel and aluminum industries are important to the Canadian economy. The government says that in 2017, the steel industry accounted for more than 23,000 jobs and contributed $4.2 billion to the GDP. The aluminum industry employed 10,500 people and contributed $4.7 billion to the GDP.

Share
Tagged with: , , , ,
Posted in Economy, International

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
William Gun Chong circa 1943. Photo presumably taken between missions when he was often dressed in worn clothes as a homeless peasant to avoid Japanese forces attention as he carried out his missions ( via Chinese Canadian Military Museum)
Health, International, Internet, Science and Technology

New research centre seeks to increase vaccination rates

Arts and Entertainment, Environment, Internet, Science and Technology

T-rex: Canada now home to the world's largest carnivore

International, Politics, Society

Donald Trump pardons Conrad Black

RCI | Français

Dégriffer les chats est interdit dans 40 pays et plusieurs provinces, mais la pratique est toujours populaire au Québec

RCI | Español

Día Internacional contra la homofobia, la transfobia y la bifobia

RCI | 中文

使用银行在线转账服务需提高安全意识

العربية | RCI

قراءة في إرث البطريرك صفير، "رجل الاستقلال الثاني" في لبنان