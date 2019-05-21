Young musicians to arrive soon for Montreal competition

An annual international music competition kicks off in Montreal on May 27, 2019 and this year, features young violinists. The stated goal of the non-profit which organizes the event is to raise awareness about classical music “through the discovery of young talent.”

The event features violin, piano or voice performers on a yearly rotating basis.

First, musicians send video recordings of their performances. Then, 24 from around the world are selected to compete at concert venues in Montreal. There are three rounds and those who make it to the final round play with the Montreal Symphony Orchestra.

Recitals, concerts and free activities on offer

The public is invited to attend the recitals and concerts. There are also free activities such as violin lessons on the street, a grand piano and a teacher available to passers-by at Montreal’s concert venue, Place des Arts. There will also be an exhibition of violin and bow makers, master class and free concerts.

Violin makers will be at the launch working on an instrument that will be given to the winner of this year’s competition. Prizes and bursaries totalling $150,000 will be awarded to winners.

The Concours musical international de Montréal was founded in 2001 and is said to draw over 6,000 spectators to concert halls.