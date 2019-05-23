A new store in Laval, north of Montreal, will offer popular brands of women’s clothing in sizes that are not available elsewhere. (ADDITION ELLE)

Retailer offers popular brand fashion in plus sizes

By Lynn Desjardins
english@rcinet.ca
Thursday 23 May, 2019

The specialty retail chain, ADDITION ELLE, will offer customers a selection of popular brand, women’s clothing in “extended sizes” at its redesigned store in Laval, north of Montreal. The retailer says it is working with global brands to exclusively provide their products in larger sizes at this store.

The firm has hired Andy Thê-Anh as its design director. He was born in Vietnam and moved to Montreal at the age of 16 where he studied fashion design. The first collection under his direction will be available in stores across Canada and online in early 2020.

ADDITION ELLE has for years offered stylish clothing for young women as well as office and evening wear. (ADDITION ELLE)

Retailer has decades of success

ADDITION ELLE has held special events including talks from female entrepreneurs, embroidery and chocolate-making workshops. It plans others events on essential oils, floral arrangements and meditation.

The retailer has specialized in women’s clothing in larger sizes since 1980 and calls itself a leading “size-inclusive brand.”

The market for its products is growing as Canadians put on more weight. Just over 61 per cent of Canadian adults were overweight or obese according to government statistics from 2015, the figure having risen dramatically over recent years.

