CBC partners with Australia, commits to more diversity

Canada’s public broadcaster, CBC, has made an agreement with the Australian Broadcasting Corporation to co-develop English-language drama, comedy, factual, children’s and podcast content. The three-year deal will also provide for future possibilities of co-financing and format sales of drama and content for children.

A plan to enhance diversity

At the same time, the head of CBC announced an enhanced commitment to diversity. By 2025, it plans to have at least one of the key creative positions in all programs commissioned by CBC and its French counterpart Radio-Canada filled by a person from a diverse background. This could involve the positions of producer, director, writer, showrunner and lead performer. And by diverse, the broadcaster means members of visible minorities, Indigenous peoples, persons with disabilities and members of the LGBTQ2+ community.

The new initiatives are in line with the new CBC/Radio-Canada strategic plan “specifically, helping us share our content globally and reflect contemporary Canada.”