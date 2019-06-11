Giant retailer enables food donations, limiting waste

Nearly 60 per cent of all food in Canada is wasted, says a statement offering a way to mitigate that and help provide for those who are food insecure. Canada’s largest retailer, Loblaw, is donating $415,000 to Second Harvest, the largest food rescue organization in Canada.

The money will allow for the expansion of FoodRescue.ca into the western province of British Columbia. The platform allows businesses which have food that could be wasted to register online and outline how much and what type of food they have available. Registered social service organizations then get email or text alerts about what is available in their area.

The service was launched in the province of Ontario in 2018.

Over 370 social service organizations work on food insecurity in Canada

One of the beneficiaries of this expansion is the Surrey Food Bank which serves 14,000 people every month in Surrey and North Delta, near the city of Vancouver. It has expressed delight at the announcement.

Second Harvest says it rescues and delivers enough food to provide over 34,000 meals every day in Canada, benefiting an expanding network of over 370 social service organizations.

It adds that 56.5 million metric tonnes of CO2 equivalent emissions are created by food waste in Canada yearly.