Canadian officials met with detained Canadian in China

Canadian consular officials in China visited with Michael Spavor, a China-based Canadian entrepreneur who’s been detained for 186 days on suspicion of “endangering national security,” Global Affairs Canada said Thursday.

“Canadian consular officials continue to provide consular services to him and his family and will continue to seek further access to Mr. Spavor,” said a statement by Global Affairs. “Due to the provisions of the Privacy Act, no further information can be disclosed.”

Canadian consular officials continue to provide consular services to Michael Kovrig, who they visited Wednesday, and his family as well and will continue to seek further access to the former Canadian diplomat, the statement added.

This was the eighth consular visit with Spavor and Kovrig, who were detained by Chinese authorities on Dec. 10, days after Canadian officials arrested Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Chinese telecom giant Huawei, at the request of U.S. authorities.

Kovrig and Spavor have been accused of acting together to steal state secrets and could be sentenced to death if convicted.

“The Canadian government remains deeply concerned by the arbitrary detention by Chinese authorities of these two Canadians since December 2018 and continues to call for their immediate release,” Global Affairs said.

The Liberal government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has rallied its allies to drum up support for Canada’s position.

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland discussed the issue of the two detained Canadians with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Washington Wednesday.

“The Secretary and the Foreign Minister emphasized their continued concern about the ongoing detention of Canadian citizens Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor in China and China’s use of exit bans as a form of coercion,” said State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus. “They agreed China’s actions are damaging.”

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang said Thursday that Canada has only itself to blame for the current diplomatic crisis.

“What I can say is that the current difficulties in China-Canada relations are caused solely by the Canadian side, who must assume full responsibility,” Geng told reporters in Beijing.

“We hope it will take China’s solemn concerns seriously, release Ms. Meng Wanzhou without further delay and ensure that she returns to China safe and sound, and take concrete measures to bring bilateral relations back to the right track at an early date.”

The U.S. accuses Meng, Huawei, a U.S. subsidiary and telecom equipment seller Skycom of committing bank fraud, wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering. The charges are linked to possible violations of U.S. sanctions against Iran. Meng and Huawei vigorously deny the charges.