The Vickers Vimy struggles to gain altitude as it takes off on an overcast day from a field near St John's NL on June 14, 1919 (The Rooms, NL Archives)

History Canada: June 14, 1919, the first non-stop transatlantic flight

By Marc Montgomery |
english@rcinet.ca
Thursday, June 13, 2019 14:16
0 Comments ↓

Share

In 1919, even though there had been many advances in aircraft as a result of the First World War, the aircraft industry was still very much in its infancy.

With no lack of daring, people all over were challenging the limits of both planes and pilots.

So it was that a surplus reworked twin engine Vickers Vimy bomber was shipped from England and reassembled on a field in Newfoundland in the spring of 1919 for a then incredible feat.

Two former WWI airmen, pilot Capt.John Alcock, and navigator Lt.Arthur Whitten Brown were looking for a challenge which at the time consisted of the London Daily Mail’s still open 1913 prize of £10,000 to “the aviator who shall first cross the Atlantic in an aeroplane in flight from any point in the United States of America, Canada or Newfoundland to any point in Great Britain or Ireland in 72 continuous hours.”

Captain John William Alcock, D.S.C, and Lieutenant Arthur Whitten Brown, before their departure at St. John’s, Newfoundland, 14 June 1919. (Vickers PLC)

The challenge had been suspended during the war, but was now on again.

Three American flying boats had already crossed the Atlantic about a month earlier, but not continuously having set out from New York to Newfoundland, then to the Azores, Portugal and England, It had taken three weeks, and only one of the three made it.

There had been two other attempts as well, with one plane ditching in the ocean, with the crew rescued, and another plane crashing on takeoff.

The Vickers arrived in Newfoundland in several large crates, here being assembled at the field outside St John’s. (The Room NL Archives

As for the Alcock-Brown attempt, the former bomber had its bomb racks replaced with extra fuel for the non-stop trip.

But they were not alone, a team with a Handley-Page aircraft were already on site and testing their plane for the extremely hazardous attempt.

Seeing the other plane almost ready, the Vickers team hastily prepared their Vimy IV, and at 1:45 on June 14 rolled heavily down a field near St John’s Newfoundland heading across the Atlantic.

Loaded with almost 1,000 Imp. gallons of fuel, the plane could barely take to air, and many, including Alcock and Brown, thought their wheels would be taken off by a building roof or trees.

It proved to be an absolutely harrowing flight.

They lost electrical power soon after takeoff and so had no heat in the open air cockpits.

Fighting rough weather which bounced the plane around dangerously and fog in which they could only guess at their position, They flew through rain and snow which froze the instruments and threatened to ice up the wings and freeze the carburretors.

Tthey eventually were able to spot some stars through the cloud and take bearings with a sextent.

However over 16 hours later they spotted land and seeing what appeared to be a good field, set the plane down in Ireland.

It turned out to be soft ground and the wheels dug in flipping the plane on its nose.

The Vickers after the wheels sank in the soft ground upon landing in Ireland (Getty Images)

Both men emerged unscathed however and were treated to a heroes welcome in Dublin and London, and the news flashed around the world.

The men were given the Daily Mail prize by Winston Churchill and both men later knighted by King George V.

. Unfortunately Alcock was killed in a flying accident just six months later and while Brown lived until 1948, there feat was completely overshadowed by the American Charles Lindbergh’s solo flight from New York to Paris in 1927.

The famous aircraft now restored at the Science Museum, South Kensington. ( H Llewellyn- Wiki commons

At the time however  the feat of Alcock and Brown was the equivalent of perhaps the lunar landing and remained an astounding feat of courage and endurance.

There are events scheduled in Ireland, England, and here in Canada (Newfoundland) to remind people of this most amazing effort and its 100th anniversary.

.Additional information-sources

Share
Tagged with: , , , , , , , , ,
Posted in International, Internet, Science and Technology

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
International, Internet, Science and Technology

History Canada: June 14, 1919, the first non-stop transatlantic flight

International, Internet, Science and Technology, Society

Canadians trust online news, but few are willing to pay: report

Arts and Entertainment, International, Internet, Science and Technology, Society

NBA basketball: U.S. sports blog spreads fake news against Toronto fans

RCI | Français

Affaire Louis Robert : le SPGQ satisfait du rapport du protecteur du citoyen qui dénonce les manquements du ministère

/RCI | Español

El peligro del turismo y de la ayuda humanitaria en África del Oeste y Centroamérica

RCI | 中文

人力短缺导致工资上涨，加拿大人的收入多了

العربية | RCI

قراءة في القانون المغربي الجديد لترسيم اللغة الأمازيغية