Alan Harrington, an Ojibwe from Shoal Lake 39 First Nation, in Ontario, makes a moose and deer stew during the Nomad Festival at the restaurant La Khaima in Montreal. Photo: RCI/Marie-Claude Simard

Moose and deer stew Ojibwe style at the Nomad Festival in Montreal

By Marie-Claude Simard |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Saturday, November 24, 2018 00:12
Last Updated: Monday, November 26, 2018 15:25
0 Comments ↓

Share

Ojibwe chef Alan Harrington makes a delicious moose and deer stew. He served it with traditional fried bread last week at the Nomad Festival in Montreal in the Mauritanian restaurant La Khaima. During this event, he talked about his passion for hunting and cooking, and how it allowed him to reconnect with his Ojibwe roots.

“Last year I went hunting and it wasn’t very successful(…). This year, I was blessed to be able to bring home a moose and a deer to our family”, he explained to a roomful of people before serving the stew.

Alan Harrington talks about hunting and Ojibwe culture during the Nomad Festival. Photo: RCI/ Marie-Claude Simard

Former manager of the Roundhouse Café – the only indigenous restaurant in Montreal – , Al Harrington now lives in the Mohawk community of Kanehsatake in the outskirts of the city. He comes from the Ojibwe community of Shoal Lake in northern Ontario.

At a young age, he was adopted and had to leave his community. As a young adult he returned to live in Shoal Lake and had to relearn his culture.

Listen to Al Harrington talk about his moose and deer stew, the Objibwe culture and his passion for cooking

Tasteful ingredients, very little spice

Harrington based his recipe for moose and deer stew  on the Ojibwe traditional ways of cooking meat. As he gained experience, he added his personal touch to a very popular Ojibwe meal which then became “Al’s Special”, noting proudly, “It’s my own traditional recipe”.

Alan Harrington’s moose and deer stew was feature during the Nomad Festival in Montreal last week. Photo: RCI/ Marie-Claude Simard

Basically, he cuts the meat into chunks and covers it with water. To give flavor to the broth, he throws in a piece of the back bone of the deer along with regular vegetable ingredients: onions, celery and carrots.

At one point he adds wild rice – which grows in marshes around Shoal Lake –,  some potatoes, and then salt and pepper.

“I don’t use much spices, because traditionally we relied on the natural flavor of the ingredients. So basically it was wild rice, mushrooms that we had back home, berries, cranberries and raspberries were often used. Potatoes.. I don’t think we had that before the Europeans came”.

Alan Harrington and his friend Atigh give the final touch to the meal. Photo: RCI/ Marie-Claude Simard

Al’s Special with a twist

On Wednesday, the Ojibwe chef began cooking with Atigh, owner of La Khaïma and founder of the Nomad Festival. The result was a unique version of his stew, enhanced with his Mauritanian friend’s spices.

Listen to Atigh telling us about the festival and why he was thrilled to invite an Indigenous chef

Fried bannock: yum!

Moose and deer stew is delicious by itself but when served with traditional fried bread it’s out of this world! The participants at the festival were deligted to dip it in the thick sauce of the main dish.

Hot fried bannock is so good! photo: RCI/Marie-Claude Simard

Harrington uses the recipe for the traditional bannock (recipe at bottom). But instead of cooking it in the oven or a pan like one would do for bannock, he throws small amounts of the dough in oil to make fried buns. Yum!

“It’s a very simple recipe, consisting basically of flour, baking powder and water, he says. For special occasions, he likes to use maple water instead of plain water, which he says gives the bread a very unique taste. Maple water is the very watery and just slightly sweet sap of the maple tree which is usually boiled down to make maple syrup.

Watch Al Harrington prepare traditional fried bread

Serigraphy and print making

Mohawk artist Martin Akwiranoron Loft was also part of the Nomad Festival. He presented several of his serigraphies and gave a print making demonstration during the evening. He even contributed to the meal by making a traditional Mohawk corn bread. Read RCI’s article on Mohawk corn bread

Mohawk artist Martin A. Loft presents his work at the Nomad Festival. Photo: RCI/ Marie-Claude Simard

Recipe for fried bread
Ingredients:

3 cups of flour

1.5 tbsp of Baking powder

2 tbsp of brown or white sugar or Maple syrup

1 cup (to start with) of water or Maple water…

Frying oil

Preparation :

Mix the dry ingredients thoroughly

Add water, starting with one cup. Mix well and add more water if necessary to obtain a soft and malleable dough.

Shape dough in small discs

When the oil is hot, throw the breads in it. Fry on each side about 2 1/2 to 3 minutes, or until you obtain nice golden colour and crispy texture.

Bon appetit!

More stories about people and food (in French)

Share
Categories: Society
Tags: , , , , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
RCI | Français

La francophonie des Amériques très présente au Congrès mondial acadien 2019

RCI | Español

Más refugiados sin acceso a la vivienda en Toronto

RCI | 中文

对自拍的痴迷正在毁掉世界上最美的风景

العربية | RCI

إجراءات فدرالية لتخفيض أسعار الأدوية الموصوفة طبياً بعد عام من الآن