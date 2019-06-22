The Canadian Coast Guard icebreaker Louis S. St-Laurent sails in Baffin Bay in Canada’s eastern Arctic in 2008. The new U.S. Department of Defense Arctic Strategy touts U.S. partnership with Canada on several issues, but lumps the country in with Russia on sea route “excess.” (Jonathan Hayward / The Canadian Press)

China, Russia … and Canada… singled out in new U.S. Arctic defense strategy

By Eilís Quinn, Eye on the Arctic |
english@rcinet.ca
Saturday, June 22, 2019 01:01
0 Comments ↓

Share

Eye on the Arctic brings you stories and newsmakers from around the North

China and Russia are being singled out in the new U.S. Arctic defense strategy, echoing the increasing rhetoric from U.S. officials in recent months targeting the two countries’ activities in the North.

“China and Russia post discrete and different challenges in their respective theaters, but both are pursuing activities and capabilities in the Arctic that may present risks to the homeland,” says the June 2019 Department of Defense Arctic Strategy.  “In different ways, Russia and China are challenging the rules-based order in the Arctic.”

The new document replaces a 2016 strategy document.

“Compared to the previous Arctic strategy, the language of this strategy is completely different,” said Ragnhild Groenning, a senior fellow at the Arctic Institute, a U.S.-based think tank, and a research adviser at ARENA Centre for European Studies, University of Oslo.

“The new focus now is more on competition with China and Russia and this wasn’t really as big of a focus area in previous strategies.”

The Arctic – a proxy to hammer China & Russia over wider political tensions?

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin (left) and China’s President Xi Jinping (right) at the welcome banquet for leaders attending the Belt and Road Forum at the Great Hall of the People on April 26, 2019 in Beijing, China. Both countries are investing heavily in the Arctic. (Nicolas Asfouri/Pool/Getty Images)

China and Russia have become an increasing focus for the U.S. in recent months.

The U.S. has continually flagged Russia’s investment in Arctic infrastructure and military capability as a threat. And U.S. – China tensions have increased in recent months over everything from spying to trade conflicts leading to a slurry of tit-for-tat tariffs

In April, the United States Coast Guard (USCG) released its Arctic Strategic Outlook, replacing the USCG’s 2013 Arctic Strategy, describing Russia and China as potential dangers to the peace in the North.

“America’s two nearest-peer powers, Russia and China, have both declared the region a national priority and made corresponding investments in capability and capacity to expand their influence in the region,” the strategy said. “Russia and China’s persistent challenges to the rules-based international order around the globe cause concern of similar infringement to the continued peaceful stability of the Arctic region.”

Feature Interview

Although the current Arctic strategy mentions the Arctic’s “changing physical environment”, the words “climate change” are not mentioned, an important departure from the 2016 document, says Ragnhild Groenning. (Kyle Knapp/Courtesy Ragnhild Groenning)

For more on Trump,  defence, and what it all means for the Arctic geopolitical landscape, listen to Eye on the Arctic‘s Feature Interview with Ragnhild Groenning, a senior fellow at the Arctic Institute, a U.S.-based think tank, and a research adviser at ARENA Centre for European Studies, University of Oslo:

A little over two weeks later, the day before the Arctic Council ministerial meeting in Rovaniemi, Finland, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo  blasted China, Russia and Canada for their activities in the North.

The speech stunned onlookers given the Arctic Council’s mandate of environmental protection and sustainable development, and the explicit exclusion of military and security issues from its founding document.

The international forum consists of the eight northern nations, which includes Russia and six Arctic Indigenous groups. There are also observers, which consists of 13 non-Arctic observer countries, which includes China, as well as 26 observer organizations.

“(The discourse) is definitely part of a bigger thing than just the Arctic,”  Groenning said.

“The Department of Defense updated their strategy last year saying the Russia and China were the biggest threats to the U.S. security environment at the moment.  You can see that Trump has had a big focus on China and the trade war with China in recent months. So it could be more about that, than China’s actual role in the Arctic.

“It will be very interesting to see how the Arctic Council deals with this if the U.S. takes on this kind of (discourse) in the Arctic Council moving forward.”

Canada lumped in with Russia on sea route “excess”

Besides the volleys at China and Russia, the statement still stresses U.S. commitment to peace and cooperation in the North.

“(The Department of Defense’s) desired end-state for the Arctic is a secure and stable region where U.S. national interests are safeguarded, the U.S. homeland is defended, and nations work cooperatively to address shared challenges,” the statement says.

“A secure and stable Arctic region benefits the United States and necessitates a rules-based order, reflecting Arctic nations’ respect for national sovereignty and constructive engagement to address shared challenges.”

U.S. collaboration with Canada is also highlighted in the document including through the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD), an organization set up by the two countries to better monitor North American airspace.

A North American Aerospace Defense Command change of command ceremony at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs, Colorado in 2016. (Mark Reis/The Gazette/AP)

But it does include Canada in the same paragraph as Russia when discussing Arctic Sea Routes, despite the Canada-U.S. 1988 Arctic Cooperation Agreement concerning the Northwest Passage.

“Russia and Canada claim the right to regulate Arctic waters in excess of the authority permitted under international law,” the document says.

“Russia requires foreign vessels to obtain permission, embark Russian ice pilots, and serve under escort of Russian icebreakers before entering the Northern Sea Route (NSR). Russia has also reportedly threatened to use force against vessels that fail to abide by Russian regulations. Canada considers the waters of the Northwest Passage to be internal waters, subject to the complete sovereignty of Canada.”

Canada considers the Northwest Passage internal waters. The U.S. considers it international waters.

The agreement stipulates that although the two countries disagree, the U.S. will ask permission to sail its icebreakers in waters considered internal waters by Canada.

Write to Eilís Quinn at eilis.quinn(at)cbc.ca

Related stories from around the North:

Canada: Canada’s long-term neglect of Arctic must stop says Senate report, Eye on the Arctic

Denmark/Greenland: Controversy over Greenland airports shows China still unwelcome in the Arctic, Blog by Mia Bennett

Finland: Inuit from Alaska, Canada, Greenland & Russia condemn U.S. torpedoing of Arctic Council declaration, Eye on the Arctic

Iceland: Iceland talks Arctic, Trump’s ditching of climate accord, with U.S. Secretary of State, Eye on the Arctic

Norway: Major step towards a Europe-Asia Arctic cable link, The Independent Barents Observer

Russia: China’s COSCO planning ‘several’ shipments along Northern Sea Route, The Independent Barents Observer

Sweden:  Swedish soldiers take part in Finnish naval exercise, Radio Sweden

United States : U.S. stuns audience by tongue-lashing China, Russia on eve of Arctic Council ministerial, Eye on the Arctic

column-banner-eilis

Share
Tagged with: , , , , ,
Posted in International

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Internet, Science and Technology, Politics

General election: social media “influencers” idea dropped

RCI | Français

Troisième édition du Festival littéraire des Îles-de-la-Madeleine : entre littérature et gastronomie

RCI | Español

Facebook lanza en el 2020 “Libra”; una criptomoneda que ya tiene sus detractores

RCI | 中文

财长刚出一份预算就下台：前所未有的安大略省内阁大改组

العربية | RCI

كيف تستخدم واتس آب على جهاز الكمبيوتر؟