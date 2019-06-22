The signature cocktails will be based on the five continents. This is one is composed of Cucumber, Mint, Sugar, Ice, Soda. (Courtesy of ©MindfulBar)

Partying hard, drinking soft: revolutionising your nights out

By Mathiew Leiser |
english@rcinet.ca
Saturday, June 22, 2019 00:01
0 Comments ↓

Share

It’s possible to have fun without alcohol. That is the premise of a new space for gatherings and events in Montreal, the MindfulBar, which wants to be a sober, safe and inclusive space for everyone.

The MindfulBar, conceived and founded by Isabel Tames and Diego Bayancela, will specialise in the creation of alcohol-free cocktails with local products and will offer thematic evenings, concerts and events with the approach of “mindfulness”, which means enjoying life with conscience in the present moment, and with the acceptance and recognition of feelings, thoughts and sensations.

We spoke with Isabel Tames who explained that the idea was born from a personal experience of harmful alcohol consumption, but quickly became more social as she realised that the subject concerned many more people.

Isabel Tames how she got the idea of creating MindfulBar (Photo: Courtesy of ©MindfulBar)
Unique cocktails on the menu

As Isabel Tames explains, the concept of the alcohol-free bar is accompanied by a reflection on the products offered to the public. They will offer three kinds of drinks:

  • Mindful drinks: a series of original and tasty non-alcoholic cocktails based on the five continents.
  • Mocktails: a copy of classic alcoholic cocktails
  • Various non-alcoholic drinks such as beer or wine as well as soft drinks

The cocktails that will be offered are varied and created specifically within the framework of its local and unique concept.

They themselves conceived the recipes for the flavor syrup preparations with the help of a mixologist, an expert in the art of mixing drinks to make cocktails, which are not juices. Isabel Tames explains the specificity of some of her cocktails :

Isabel Tames presents some of her signature cocktails (Photo: Mindful Margarita Courtesy of ©MindfulBar))
The concept of a bar, just without alcohol

Without fear of being accused of discrimination, the administrators of Montreal’s MindfulBar say that the concept is simple and clear. They want it to be like a normal bar with dj’s and music but without the alcohol and the things that come with alcohol such as hangovers for example.

They reserve the right of admission in case someone intoxicated wants to enter the establishment and children will not be allowed in the bar, except on Sundays.

Beyond that, Isabel and Diego believe that people will understand that this is the only non-alcoholic bar in the city and that they will respect the idea.

Non-drinkers are slowly starting to get better options at a lot of bars in major Canadian cities. But bars with no alcohol at all are much rarer. There are a few American ones, like Getaway Bar in Brooklyn, N.Y., or The Other Side in Crystal Lake, Ill. In the U.K., there’s Redemption Bar in London and The Brink in Liverpool.

The owners are confident on the fact that this bar will attract people who want to try new things and take care of their health.

Heavy drinking rates are going up in nearly every age group, according to Statistics Canada.

In Canada, average alcohol consumption per person has gradually increased over the past 10 years. In a household, the average annual consumption is 470 glasses of beer, wine, or spirits, or about nine drinks a week for every person aged 15 or older in the country.

According to self-declared data, 20% of the most drinkers in Canada consumed approximately 70% of the alcohol sold annually.

Approximately 20% of women and 30% of men who drink alcohol say they have risky drinking (excessively, accompanied by loss of consciousness or other dangerous behaviors) at least once a month.

Some of the long-term effects of drinking can include memory loss, high blood pressure, and liver damage. 

When asked about her what she wants to achieve with this bar, Tames hopes that it is the first of many.

If they want to drink, they will go to one of the hundreds of other bars that exist in Montreal.

The official opening is July 11, 2019.

You can listen to the full interview with Isabel Tames here

With files from Statistics Canada and Health Canada

Share
Tagged with: , , , , , , , , ,
Posted in Arts and Entertainment, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Internet, Science and Technology, Politics

General election: social media “influencers” idea dropped

RCI | Français

Troisième édition du Festival littéraire des Îles-de-la-Madeleine : entre littérature et gastronomie

RCI | Español

Facebook lanza en el 2020 “Libra”; una criptomoneda que ya tiene sus detractores

RCI | 中文

财长刚出一份预算就下台：前所未有的安大略省内阁大改组

العربية | RCI

كيف تستخدم واتس آب على جهاز الكمبيوتر؟