An anonymous gift sparks a lot of love in Nova Scotia town

A random–and anonymous–act of kindness has residents of the Nova Scotia town of New Glasgow feeling pretty good about themselves and life in general these days.

The good vibes began over the weekend when town worker Doug Miller began setting up for a funding announcement in a local park.

It was cold and dark and Miller was working alone.

Miller noticed something: a baggie…with a $100 bill and a note inside.

“Always know that there is good in the world and joy to be found,” the note read. “I hope you know, or will learn, that you are priceless and worth more than any paper or plastic.”

The town and Miller have been overwhelmed by the act of the mysterious act generosity.

I spoke by phone to Miller on Tuesday.