Toronto Pride apologizes for land acknowledgement gap

Pride Toronto has apologized for a land acknowledgement it displayed over the weekend as part of its 39th annual Pride Parade.

Land acknowledgements are seen as a path to reconciliation between Canada’s Indigenous peoples and the descendants of those who took their land, killing tens of thousands in the process.

“Take a moment to connect with the land that you are currently standing on,” the Toronto Pride acknowledgement read.

“Now introduce yourself spiritually; build a relationship with Mother Earth that provides for all our relations. No matter what part of Mother Earth our family originates from, we all have a relationship and a responsibility to the land. Let’s build a healthy relationship together,” the statement continued.

Toronto is located on the traditional territory of several nations, including the Mississaugas of the Credit, the Anishnabeg, the Chippewa, the Haudenosaunee and the Wendat peoples and the failure to mention the people of those nations enraged many.

After receiving hundreds of complaints on Twitter Pride Toronto Pride issued an apology on Monday, two days after after people across Canada celebrated National Indigenous Peoples Day.

With files from CBC, CTV, Toronto Star, CP