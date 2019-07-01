Toronto Raptors fans react inside Jurassic Park, outside of the Scotiabank Arena, in Toronto, as they watch the Raptors defeat the Golden State Warriors in game 6 of the NBA Finals to win the NBA Championship, on June 13th.(Nathan Denette/Canadian Press)

Raptors’ victory makes for a whole new ballgame for Canadian sports fans

By Terry Haig |
english@rcinet.ca
Monday, July 1, 2019 10:13
0 Comments ↓

Share

When the Toronto Raptors won the NBA championship last month, it set off a celebration the likes of which the country may have never seen before.

Oh, Canada has had its share of celebrations with the largest of parades always reserved for Stanley Cup champions.

But this celebration was for basketball, the sport of choice for the great majority of first and second-generation Canadians, people who have arrived here from around the world and–for the most part–simply don’t have the dough to play hockey.

Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri with the Larry O’Brien Trophy in June. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press)

No, this celebration was something different.

I was unaware of how different it was until I read an op-ed piece last month in the New York Times by Toronto writer Omer Aziz.

(For insight about the importance of the victory for tens of thousands of people of colour in Canada’s largest and most cosmopolitan city, the link is here.)

Omer Aziz was one of thousands of jubilliant fans celebrating the Toronto Raptors NBA championship victory. (Facebook)

The Raptors’ victory was the first of any Canadian team in any of North America’s four major spectator sports since the Toronto Blue Jays won Major League Baseball’s World Series in 1993, the same year that marks the last time a Canadian-based team, the Montreal Canadiens, won the Stanley Cup.

Like a lot of other people, I got very excited about the Raptors.

The Raptors, I found, were a resourceful team, led by a couple of brilliant out-of-the box men: the president, Masai Ujiri, is from Nigeria; the coach, Nick Nurse, is from the American Midwest.

Their leader on the floor was a zen-master-of-a-player named Kawhi Leonard, who possessed the ability to bide his time until needed to propel the team to victory.

Toronto Raptors star Kawhi Leonard and his girlfriend, Kishele Shipley, attended a Toronto Blue Jays-L.A. Angels game at the Rogers Centre in June. Many consider Leonard the best basketball player in the world. It remains unclear if he will be returning to Toronto next season. (Mark Blinch/Canadian Press)

As someone who grew up around basketball in a suburb of New York City, I could pretty much relate to all this.

What I didn’t understand until I read Aziz’s piece was what the Raptors, comprised of players from around the world, meant to all those first and second generation Canadians living in Toronto.

I get it now, thanks to Aziz and his ability to share his insights.

I had the pleasure of speaking with Aziz by phone, a conversation I would very much like to share with you on this Canada Day.

Listen
Share
Tagged with: , , , ,
Posted in Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, Environment, Indigenous, International, Politics, Society

Great majority of Canadians anxious about future: poll

RCI | Français

Le combat aux fausses nouvelles et  la censure des démocraties

RCI | Español

Apple se afianza y amplía su oferta para la salud: primer producto para la diabetes ya en las tiendas Apple Store

RCI | 中文

特朗普长袖善舞对华、对朝双管齐下

العربية | RCI

نصائح لتحسين و تسريع الواي فاي