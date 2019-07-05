All things cat: Meowfest in Toronto

It seems lots of people love cats, and lots hate them, with a lot of leftover space in the middle ground.

But for those who love the furry critters, this July 6th in Toronto “Meowfest” is being staged hosted by a firm called Meowbox.

The event is billed as a place where feline lovers can “Experience all forms of cat-centric entertainment including workshops, adoptable kitties, shopping, food trucks, celebrity cats, insta-worthy photo ops, and live music”.

As for the celebrity cats, one would probably have to be a cat fanatic to recognize them, but each has vast numbers of followers on social media. Among the “catcelebs” are Pudge, The Dark Lord, Merlin the mad ragdoll, Venus the two-faced cat –a unique colouring and featured in an article in National Geographic, and others.

Meowfest began in Vancouver last year and raised $10,000 for various shelters and rescue operations in the region.

All proceeds from the Toronto event will go to Toronto Cat Rescue.

