The federal government is defending its enforcement of rules for shipping live horses to Japan for slaughter. (Cindy Thomas)

Animal activists want better treatment for horses shipped to Asia

By Terry Haig |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Tuesday, July 9, 2019 09:07
Last Updated: Tuesday, July 9, 2019 09:09
0 Comments ↓

Share

Animal rights activists, already having a very good year in defence of marine animals, are looking to score another victory--this time for horses.

Canada ships thousands of horses each year to Japan, where many covet horsemeat as a raw delicacy.

Similar shipments to South Korea began last year.

Nearly 4,000 horses were shipped to Japan last year. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press)

While the horses are headed to slaughterhouses on arrival, that doesn’t stop activists from demanding that they be be treated righté

They are extremely unhappy with the manner in which the horses are shipped, in crowded and cramped conditions without the required headroom required by Canadian law.

In an attempt to do something about it, the Canadian Horse Defence Coalition filed suit last September against the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, saying the agency, which oversees the shipments, is not doing its job to ensure humane and safe shipments.

In a court filing last month, the government agency sought to quash the CHDC lawsuit, saying that revised regulations set to kick in next year make the case “moot.”

A group of wild horses stands near a highway in Alberta in 2014. (Bill Graveland/Canadian Press)

New 2020 rules will eliminate the segregation requirement, with a stated goal of giving shippers greater flexibility so that compatible horses can travel together with less anxiety, but Maureen Harper, a retired veterinarian who worked for CFIA for 30 years, said “compatibility” is difficult for an inspector to assess at the airport.

Eliot Bouvry of Alberta-based Bouvry Exports — which produces horse meat for export, among other products — told the CBC’s Kathleen Harris that welfare of horses and other livestock is a “top priority” for his company and the CFIA.

He says horses are inspected by CFIA vets at the airport before departure for cuts, bruises, limps or sickness. Animals are transported on single-deck trailers that have been sanitized and layered with fresh shavings according to Canada’s livestock transport regulations,

Horse meat is a delicacy in Japan. Canada exports thousands of live horses for slaughter to the country each year. (Chalermsak/Shutterstock)

“Other species/livestock are transported long distances for slaughter and it’s not a topic of discussion,” he said in a statement to CBC News.

“Although activists keep the industry accountable, we do not consider it truthful that it is an animal welfare issue. For (some) people it is an ethical problem, which is another debate.”

Rebeka Breder, animal law lawyer for CHDA, says the Canadian Food Inspection Agency is putting business interests ahead of animal welfare.

In the early 20th Century, horses were used in logging and mining operations. When those operations stopped, many of the horses were turned loose. Over the years, illegally released and escaped horses have joined these herds to make the current feral population. (Wayne Chicoine)

“There’s a lot of money at stake, and it’s quite clear to the CHDC that what is really at issue here are industry interests, not the interest and the welfare of animals and the way that they’re transported,” she said. “It is simply the bottom line to make as much profit as possible.”

The agency says that’s not true.

Last year, 3,871 horses worth $26.5 million were shipped to Japan. Exports were fewer in number than during the previous year, but had a significantly higher value.

Animal lawyer Rebeka Breder, seen in her Vancouver office, is representing the Canadian Horse Defencer Coalition in its legal battle against the Canadian Food Inspection Agency. (Maryse Zeidler/CBC)

Canada also ships fresh, chilled and frozen horse meat to Japan worth about $29 million annually, and millions of dollars more to European countries, including France and Switzerland.

I spoke Monday by phone with Breder at her office in Vancouver about the legal battle between the Canadian Horse Defence Coalition and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.

Listen
Share
Categories: International, Society
Tags: , , , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, Environment, Indigenous, International, Internet, Science and Technology, Politics, Society

Debate over hunting with drones continues in Northwest Territories

Arts and Entertainment, International, Internet, Science and Technology, Politics, Society

Canada history: July 8, 1760 - ending French control in North America

Indigenous, Politics, Religion, Society

Statue of historic B.C. justice is removed

Arts and Entertainment, Economy, Environment, Internet, Science and Technology, Society

Sculptor helps gold mining town celebrate 100 years

RCI | Français

Conditions de logement des petits Québécois : les organismes communautaires sonnent l’alarme et appellent au changement

RCI | Español

La amenaza del robo de identidad en Canadá

RCI | 中文

如何识破“假新闻”？专家为你支招

العربية | RCI

ماذا تهدف إيران من قرارها رفع نسبة تخصيب اليورانيوم؟

Radio-Canada.ca CBC.ca
Réjean Hébert officialise son intention de se présenter pour les libéraux fédérauxJean Chrétien hospitalisé à Hong Kong pour une pierre au reinTom Steyer se lance dans la course à l’investiture démocrateLe PQ veut que l'Assemblée nationale se penche sur le vol de données chez DesjardinsFrance Nadeau, l'un des grands noms de Femme d'aujourd'hui à Radio-Canada, est décédéeProblème d’eau : Attawapiskat déclare l’état d’urgenceTafisa peine à respecter les normes d'émission d'arsenic à Lac-MéganticDes centaines de lits fermés dans les hôpitaux du Québec cet étéL'Assemblée des Premières Nations veut se faire entendre avant le Conseil de la fédérationTarification du carbone : Québec ira défendre son autonomie en Cour suprême
'No magic fix' to ease Desjardins privacy breach concerns, Liberal MP saysJean Chrétien hospitalized in Hong Kong with a kidney stoneVolkswagen Beetle reaches the end of the road — this time (apparently) for goodOttawa looking at Criminal Code reforms to deter 'shameful' conversion therapyPelosi calls for Labour Secretary Alex Acosta to resign over Jeffrey Epstein dealCriminal investigation launched into violent Edmonton police arrest captured on videoU.K. prime ministerial contenders prepare for only head-to-head debateWith billions at stake, Canada to show U.S. its fisheries protect whalesFeds to announce funding for unique veterans' home in OttawaFamily doctors want term 'family medicine' protected legally