2018-Canadian James Hinchcliffe negotiates the tight Turn-1 at the impressive Princess Gate of the Canadian National Exhibition grounds during practice in last year's Toronto Honda Indy (James Gunn- Canadian Press)

Speed, noise, excitement: Toronto Indy this weekend

By Marc Montgomery |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Friday, July 12, 2019 15:08
0 Comments ↓

Share

Not quite the Formula One circus, but not that far from it either.

Thousands of race fans are in Toronto this weekend for the 33rd running of the Toronto Honda Indy car race.

It’s an interesting race for drivers as it’s a course created on actual city streets as opposed to a purpose built track.

Its been highly popular even though a Canadian hasn’t won the race since two-time winner Paul Tracy back in 2003.

Paul Tracy was the first Canadian to win the Toronto (Molson) Indy in 1993 (shown). He was also the last Canadian to win the event back in 2003. (ABC-TV sports- Youtube)

Hopes are high though with 32-year-old Canadian James Hinchcliffe, currently ranked 9th in Indy car standings, and who hails from Oakville which is part of the so-called Greater Toronto Area. Having raced three times at the Toronto event he reached the podium in 2016 and 2017 coming in third both times.

It’s not an easy track with 11 turns along its almost three kilometre distance and differing surface conditions with mixes of cement and asphalt surfaces and some smooth and some not so smooth spots.

Lots of road closures around the foot of Toronto as the course is laid out for the race along the Toronto lakeshore and through the CNE grounds. (Google)

Practice and preliminary races for other classes have begun and continue on Saturday with the feature race on Sunday on the track which is along the lakeshore at round the Canadian National Exhibition grounds at the foot of Toronto’s core.

F1 cars vs Indy cars

Indy cars resemble FI cars but have somewhat less horsepower at roughly 600 vs Formula 1’s roughly 800. Engines for F1 are supplied by Mercedes, Ferrari, Renault and Honda, while for Indy they are either Chevrolet or Honda. The overall weight is not much different with F1 cars weighing just over 700kg and Indy street car setup at 730kg.

Fi cars run almost exclusively on dedicated road course race tracks (except Monaco) while Indy cars race on a variety of road course and oval type tracks and street courses with varying setups for each course type.

Hopes are high for another Canadian win with Oakville native James Hinchliffe, listed in 9th place in the series this year. ( Andrew Lahodynskyj-The Canadian Press)

While some F1 cars share the same engines and gearboxes, the chassis and other setups are unique to each team. Indy cars all run the same chassis. The car dimension are fairly similar with Indy cars being just a tad longer, wider, and taller.

Both are capable of speeds exceeding 350km/h when conditions allow, and both make lots of noise.

The area near where the race is held has been greatly built up with giant condo towers in recent years, and in spite of the overall popularity there have been increasing complaints about noise as ever more condos towers are built. The president of the Toronto Honda Indy commented about noise from such events saying these are “big city problems” but these events raise the profile of the city internationally and ultimately “the community really supports us”.

Additional information-sources

Share
Categories: Arts and Entertainment, Economy, International
Tags: , , , , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Environment, International, Internet, Science and Technology

Technology use in research of endangered right whales

Arts and Entertainment, Economy, International

Speed, noise, excitement: Toronto Indy this weekend

Health, Internet, Science and Technology

Postmenopausal women with waist fat face higher risk: study

Arts and Entertainment, Economy, Politics, Society

Controversial addition approved for historic landmark hotel

RCI | Français

Êtes-vous de ceux qui prendront part à une recherche expérimentale pour retarder l’apparition de l’Alzheimer ?

RCI | Español

¿Qué hacer frente a las olas de calor y otros fenómenos climáticos extremos?

RCI | 中文

看加拿大的移民拘留中心

العربية | RCI

وسام الصداقة الفلسطيني للنائب الكندي أليكساندر بولريس في حفل تكريم في "دار المغرب"