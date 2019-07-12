Using technology in whale research. Andrew Wright (PhD) releasing a drone which will fly over a whale for observation, measurements, and collection of organic material. Such data will be used to determine whale health and stress level caused by ship noise. (BIO-DFO)

Technology use in research of endangered right whales

By Marc Montgomery |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Friday, July 12, 2019 15:09
0 Comments ↓

Share

Even as rescuers attempt to free three right whales tangled in fishing gear, scientists are continuing research into better understanding the whales and how man’s activities and noise may affect them.

Barry Wright (PhD) a visiting research fellow with the Bedford Insitute of Oceanography at Dartmouth, Nova Scotia and with Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO)

Andrew Wright (PhD) talks about his research project into stress levels from ship noise that may affect endangered N.Atlantic right whales

There are only an estimated 400 North Atlantic right whales left and efforts to protect them and help in the species survival is critical. Knowledge about their habits, needs, and factors affecting them and their survival as a species is critical.

Wright is part of a research team looking at how noise is affecting the whales.  There have been other studies which show the noise of ships and boats on the surface creates problems for whales and other marine creatures which use sound as a method of communication.

A large fin whale viewed from a drone. The drones above can observe behaviour not previously available to researchers viewing from surface vessels. (Team Whale, Fisheries and Oceans Canada)

Wright says the noise from ships and boats, engines, propellers and as the push through the water is something akin to people trying to converse in a crowded and noisy pub.

Part of the health evaluation is flying above them at specific height and then taking accurate measurments of length and width. Generally speaking a fatter whale is a healthier whale. In addition other drones will fly just above the whale so that when It surfaces to breathe and blows, a sample containing minute amounts of mucous will be collected which will then be analysed for a variety of indicators of the whale’s internal health such as hormones to determine stress factors.

Minke whale. A close look shows the “blow” as the whale breathes. A drone will fly low and through the breath to take mucous sample to analyse hormones etc to determine stress levels (Team Whale, Fisheries and Oceans Canada)

However, while others have focused on communication issues, he says his research is looking into how the noise affects their stress levels and thus their overall health.  Noise and stress have often been studied in humans, but not so much in marine creatures and whales.

He says noise related stress in humans may be related to heart disease and fertility. The reproduction rate of the N. Atlantic right whales has been a major concern for years, and so there may possibly be a connection between noise and whale fertility or reproduction.

Wright and the team are about half way through a five year research effort and are taking advantage of technology in the research through use of high tech underwater acoustic devices and drones.

.

Share
Categories: Environment, International, Internet, Science and Technology
Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Environment, International, Internet, Science and Technology

Technology use in research of endangered right whales

Arts and Entertainment, Economy, International

Speed, noise, excitement: Toronto Indy this weekend

Health, Internet, Science and Technology

Postmenopausal women with waist fat face higher risk: study

Arts and Entertainment, Economy, Politics, Society

Controversial addition approved for historic landmark hotel

RCI | Français

Êtes-vous de ceux qui prendront part à une recherche expérimentale pour retarder l’apparition de l’Alzheimer ?

RCI | Español

¿Qué hacer frente a las olas de calor y otros fenómenos climáticos extremos?

RCI | 中文

看加拿大的移民拘留中心

العربية | RCI

وسام الصداقة الفلسطيني للنائب الكندي أليكساندر بولريس في حفل تكريم في "دار المغرب"