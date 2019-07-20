Conversation with Inuk carver Toonoo Sharky – Eye on the Arctic video archive

Eye on the Arctic features stories and newsmakers from across the North

Carving is usually the first thing that comes to mind when people think about northern art.

But just like other art forms in the Arctic, carving is evolving and changing.

Toonoo Sharky is a longtime carver and has developed an instantly recognizable style that’s become a favourite of collectors.

In fact, it’s hard to find an Inuit art gallery in Canada, that doesn’t have his work as part of their collection.

In this video from our Eye on the Arctic archive, Toonoo Sharky talks to us about his craft and his hopes for the next generation of northern carvers.

